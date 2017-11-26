Former Boxer Daniel Franco Claims Jay-Z And Roc Nation ‘Abandoned’ Him After Career-Ending Brain Injury

Jay-Z’s Roc Nation Sports is facing accusations of abandoning their former fighter, Daniel Franco, after a life-threatening brain injury earlier this year.

In a recent report by The Blast, it has been revealed that the 25-year-old former featherweight boxer is currently suffering from the aftermath of his career-ending injury during a fight against Jose Haro.

According to the webloid, Franco incurred severe brain trauma after an eighth round knockout and had to undergo four brain surgeries. Apparently, the former boxer, who holds 16-2-3 record, was placed in a medically induced coma for two weeks following the injury and has been struggling to recover ever since.

Now, Daniel Franco claims he is drowning in over $200,000 in medical bills and is not getting any help from his promoter, Jay-Z’s Roc Nation Sports. The former boxer alleged that the rapper’s sports management brand has left him hanging out to dry, showing no compassion whatsoever.

The webloid also claimed that Franco got a call from Roc Nation Sports telling him that they would not be giving any financial assistance despite being told earlier that they will help with the medical bills.

“[Roc Nation] has not been true to their word, and they haven’t been great people. They left me out there to dry.”

To make ends meet, Daniel Franco and his family started a GoFundMe page and managed to raise under $60,000. However, Jay-Z’s Roc Nation allegedly asked him to take down the fundraising campaign, as well as a post against them, telling him they “would figure it all out.” But the famous management company reportedly never followed up.

Currently, Franco still has slurred speech and is required to wear a protective helmet as a result of his injury.

Jay-Z and Roc Nation have yet to comment on the accusations.

The rap mogul started Roc Nation Sports in 2013 in partnership with Creative Artists Agency. The sports management company signed some of the biggest names in the industry, including NBA superstar Kevin Durant, Seattle Mariners’ All-Star Robinson Canó, New York Giants’ Victor Cruz, and more.

Jay-Z’s Roc Nation also has a slew of artists in the music industry, including Rihanna, DJ Khaled, Meek Mill, T.I., Yo Gotti, Rita Ora, Shakira, and more.

Check out Daniel Franco’s accusations against Jay-Z’s Roc Nation in the video below.

