The Duggar Family Shows Off Thanksgiving Photos With Jill Duggar Dillard And Derick Dillard Front And Center

The Duggar family celebrated Thanksgiving this past weekend, just like most American families. However, in 2017, several scandals befell over the family that supposedly caused a rift between some of the family members.

There have been rumors for quite a while that there is a rift between Jill Duggar Dillard and her husband Derick Dillard and her sister, Jinger Duggar Vuolo and Jinger’s husband, Jeremy Vuolo. Nothing has ever been confirmed, as the Duggars like to present a united front, however, Jeremy has preached several times about “unqualified missionaries,” which many feel he is talking about Jill and her husband.

Rumors of a larger rift in the family have been swirling since Derick Dillard was fired from the family’s show Counting On, thanks to his strong words about Jazz Jennings. Jazz Jennings is a transgendered teenage girl who stars in her own series, I Am Jazz on TLC. Derick has tweeted several times that she is not really a girl because God ordains gender. As a result, he was fired from the series.

It has been rumored that although the Duggar family agree largely on his feelings about transgendered individuals, they disagree with his expressing it so publicly and targeting an individual from their own network.

What a great few days we have had with our family celebrating Thanksgiving. We truly have so much to be thankful for!! • Click the link in the bio to see our Thanksgiving photo album • A post shared by The Duggar Family (@duggarfam) on Nov 25, 2017 at 3:29pm PST

Because of these transgressions, it has been rumored that Jill, who is known as the family favorite, was ousted from her position. However, the family’s 2017 Thanksgiving album tells a different story entirely. Instead of Jill hiding in the back, she and Derick are front and center for a family photo on the day.

It appears some of the children are missing from the photo, most noticeably Joy Anna Duggar Forsyth and her husband, Austin Forsyth.

However, the photo appears to be a move in order to help quash rumors that there is any discord in the family. And although it was rumored that Jill Duggar Dillard and Jinger Duggar Vuolo have been feuding, the pair were pictured together and with Jinger holding Jill’s children in the Duggar family Thanksgiving album posted to the official website.

There has not yet been confirmation if Counting On has been renewed, but with the announcement of Derick being fired, it seems that it likely means the show ill continue without him.

[Featured Image by The Duggar Family/Instagram]