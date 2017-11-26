Kylie Jenner Debuts A Short Haircut On Snapchat

Kylie Jenner is allegedly expecting a baby with her boyfriend, Travis Scott, but that hasn’t stopped her from chopping off all of her hair and sporting a new hairdo. The lip kit mogul had her best friend, Jordyn Woods, chop off all of her long black hair during the Thanksgiving weekend, and posted the final result to Snapchat, which curious viewers can see here.

Kylie Jenner is known for her luxurious long hair, which she often changes up with wigs and extensions. The reality TV star naturally has jet black hair, like the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, but often is seen in blonde, purple and other fun colored wigs.

On an episode of Life of Kylie, the star told her stylist team that she was sick of her “crazy” hair and just wanted her long, black hair back. It appears that she’s since changed her mind and has now debuted some seriously short hair.

However, the lip kit mogul has a team with her most of the time, so even if she decides she hates her new locks in a week or two, she has the option of extensions and wigs at the ready to switch up her look.

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Nov 22, 2017 at 10:55am PST

Kylie Jenner has still not revealed if she is expecting or not, having neither confirmed nor denied her state. The reality TV star’s supposed pregnancy leaked earlier this year, and rumors have swirled that she is hoping to “break the Internet” Beyonce style with her announcement. It is also rumored that her older sister, Khloe Kardashian, is expecting her first baby with her beau, Tristan Thompson.

The reality TV star confused fans earlier this month when she posted photos of herself out and about with her good friend Jordyn Woods. Not only did they post a full body photo of Kylie Jenner in a hoodie that made her look not pregnant, but they also purchased a food haul including tampons, something pregnant women do not need.

Rumors are swirling that Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian will announce their pregnancies on the Kardashian family Christmas card, which goes viral every year. If the pregnancies are debuted, no doubt it will go even more viral.

[Featured Image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images]