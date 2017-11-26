Christopher Gattis: Virginia Youth Pastor Allegedly Murders Entire Family In Thanksgiving Night Massacre

Christopher Gattis worked as a youth pastor in his upscale Virginia community, but police say the 58-year-old is actually the cold-blooded killer who murdered his entire family in a grisly Thanksgiving night shooting.

Gattis was arrested at his family home in Chester after a shooting Thursday that left three people dead, including Christopher’s wife, WTVR reported. Police say they found the bodies of 58-year-old Jeanett Gattis and 30-year-old Candice Kunze — Jeanett’s daughter — dead inside the home, and the body of 36-year-old Andrew Buthorn — Candice’s boyfriend — dead on the home’s front lawn.

While police have not yet disclosed a motive for the shooting, it was described as a domestic incident. The report noted that Christopher Gattis was arrested at his home without incident.

As CBS News noted, Christopher Gattis works as a youth pastor at Grace Lutheran Church in Chester. After the shooting, the church issued a statement asking for the community to pray for all those affected by the shooting.

“Grace Lutheran Church has experienced many hardships over the years, but this heartbreak has unique challenges,” the statement said.

Neighbors said the entire family lived together at the Chester home, telling the Richmond Times-Dispatch that Candice Kunze had recently returned home from Oregon with her boyfriend.

Neighbors also said that there were no outward signs of tension within the family, making the murders that much more shocking.

“We were all friends. We hang out sometimes [and] cook out in the back,” neighbor Mike Brown told WTVR. “I mean every time I see them, they’re always the same way. [I] had no clue that they were having problems that I knew of, but behind closed doors is behind closed doors.”

The grisly shooting made nationwide headlines, especially given Gattis’ work as a pastor at a local church.

After his arrest, Christopher Gattis is being held at the Chesterfield County Jail without bond. He is charged with three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

