Kailyn Lowry New Romance: Meet ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star’s Girlfriend Dominique Potter

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry already had too much drama with her baby daddies and she isn’t about to have more of them. The 25-year-old TV personality recently revealed that she now has a girlfriend.

During last week’s podcast on Coffee & Convos, Kailyn confirmed that she is dating a woman named Dominique Porter. It looks like Kailyn is now genuinely happy with her new romance, according to a friend.

A source for Hollywood Life revealed that Kailyn and Dominique’s relationship is great for “her state of mind.” The source, who happens to be a friend of Lowry, shared that the mom-of-three thinks her newfound romance is better than any of her previous relationships. Reportedly, Kailyn and Dominique understand each other so well, they’ve never got into a serious argument.

“It’s been a long time since she’s been in a happy relationship so she kind of forgot how great it could be.”

What is there to know about Dominique Potter?

Fans of Kailyn Lowry are curious about her new girlfriend and they want to know more about Potter. Reports have it that Kailyn considers Dominique her true soulmate and that they are really in love with each other. Dominique may not have appeared on an episode of Teen Mom 2 and Kailyn never talked about her much but here’s what the fans need to know about her.

Kailyn and Dominique were good friends before they became lovers. She revealed on Coffees & Convos that Dominique never asked her out; they just started out as friends and they’ve been that for a year before romance developed.

There really aren’t many people on this earth that I’d do all this last minute shit with. Side bar- to the 5k+ followers I recently got after she posted me, y’all better use this time to comment on how poppinnnn she looked during this NYC trip. ????????‍♂️ A post shared by Dominique Potter (@dp_one_four) on Oct 13, 2017 at 5:57pm PDT

Dominique is also good with kids – in fact, she appears to love them. On her Instagram, she has posted photos of herself with kids. It looks like Kailyn has found herself a good future partner, who is capable of loving her kids. Kailyn Lowry’s new romance also attended Long Island University, according to Hollywood Life and she is quite an athletic.

What’s more interesting is that Kailyn’s ex, Jo Rivera, has met Dominique. This could mean that something serious is brewing between the two since Potter has already met Kailyn’s family and friends. That may be the case, but Kailyn has yet to talk more about her new romance and it is expected that she may do that soon enough.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]