Prince Harry And Megan Markle Reportedly Planning ‘Non-Traditional’ Wedding, One The Public May Not Get To See

Prince Harry and Megan Markle may be keeping quiet about their rumored engagement, but the couple is still moving forward on plans for what is described as a “non-traditional” wedding in England.

For months, rumors indicated that the couple was close to getting engaged and that Prince Harry’s proposal was only a matter of time. That time was apparently this weekend, as a number of reports from the U.K. noted that the fifth in line for the throne of England got down on one knee and asked the Suits star to be his wife.

The wedding planning has already started, the Daily Star reported. A source claimed that the couple is planning to keep the engagement secret for a bit longer, but are moving ahead in planning the “non-traditional” wedding.

“They are engaged but they are trying to sort a few things out now, like house hunting for a retreat and other things,” a source told the media outlet. “It will be up to them to decide when to announce it as they want to do it their own way, which Her Majesty agrees with.”

The report did not elaborate what exactly Prince Harry and Megan Markle were planning in their “non-traditional” wedding, but there may be some clues about what it could entail. While older brother Prince William married longtime girlfriend Kate Middleton in a ceremony that drew worldwide attention, Prince Harry has opted to keep his life more private. He and Megan Markle have not been public about their romance, and could be planning to have a wedding that is more private as well.

There have also been signs that Prince Harry may be planning to opt out of his royal duties. Earlier this year, there were reports that Queen Elizabeth did not approve of him marrying an American woman who had already been married once before. The report from OK Magazine claimed that Prince Harry was prepared to choose Megan Markle over his royal life.

“Harry can’t imagine going back to his duties without her by his side,” a source told the outlet. “She’s given him a new lease on life, and he’s tired of putting everything but himself first. He’s waited years to find this level of happiness, and he’s not going to give it up without a fight.”

Despite speculation and rumours that Prince Harry and Megan Markle would announce their engagement yesterday – it did not happen https://t.co/lAEAPWJbex pic.twitter.com/DFpcxgPd0J — The Times of London (@thetimes) November 25, 2017

While the wedding plans are reportedly moving forward, Prince Harry and Megan Markle have yet to officially announce their engagement. A source told the Daily Star that the announcement could be coming anytime in the coming days, however.

