‘Strictly Come Dancing’ 2017: Mollie King And AJ Pritchard Romance Confirmed As Elimination Night Looms

After a stunning performance from Mollie King and AJ Pritchard, doing a quick step on Rihanna’s Umbrella, the fans were ecstatic.

As the two came on stage, host Claudia Winkleman echoed the audience’s chant, “Kiss, kiss, kiss!”

“They’re all shouting kiss. We’d all like it! Okay, we’ll wait for the wrap!” Claudia said.

Per an Express UK report, Winkleman felt the tension and she even tried to divert the audience’s attention away from the chanting. She tried to introduce the pairs on the stage, but the fans seemed to be demanding. The couple was giggling as the crowd roared and there was a little cheeky moment between the two.

Even though it wasn’t the full-blown kiss everybody wanted, the fans felt that romance was in the air. It was not a direct confirmation that the two are already dating, but it appeared to be an indirect hint of their relationship.

It wasn’t only the romance that became the talk of the night. Mollie’s “humungous strides” were praised by the judges as well, according to Radio Times. The two scored 31 points that night even though there was a couple of obvious mishaps during the performance.

On the other hand, Davood Ghadami and Nadiya Bychkova were like fairytales out of the box. This is the third week in a row the duo has scored 35 points. They were commented to appear as if they were movie stars, “stylish, gorgeous, extremely elegant, simple but effective.”

Go out there & have Fun… So Proud of you, your Hard work & determination through this week was outstanding.. QUICKSTEP Ready @mollieking @bbcstrictly #FUN #Smile #Best A post shared by A J P R I T C H A R D (@aj11ace) on Nov 25, 2017 at 10:51am PST

Moving over to the emotional tango performance of Debbie McGee and Giovanni Pernice who both got 38 points that night, the pair had captured the hearts of the audiences. Even Judge Shirley shed a tear or two.

Though there were outstanding performances, there were those who missed the mark.

Gorka Marquez and Alexandra Burke were quite in a tricky spot with their Rumba performance. However, the judges noted that there was simply a lack of connection. The two were good dancers, but the emotion was not there. They scored 32 points, but the two would need to step up especially now that other teams are gleaming with the support of the fans.

It's #Strictly Saturday! We are back tonight at 6:50pm on @bbcone A post shared by BBC Strictly (@bbcstrictly) on Nov 25, 2017 at 8:38am PST

Gemma Atkinson and Aljaz Skorjanec’s performance was extremely disappointing. According to Mail Online, their Samba had the judges on a divide. The sleep routine was “haphazard and unfocused,” according to Judge Craig. Ultimately, the sleepy routine never really “woke” anybody up. The two eventually got 25 points for their performance.

[Featured Image by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images]