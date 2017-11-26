Now Duggar Family Fans Think Jinger Duggar Is Pregnant With A Baby Girl

It’s inevitable that the Duggar family will keep on expanding, but will Jinger be the next member of the Duggar dynasty to announce that she’s pregnant? Some fans see a baby announcement in the Counting On star’s future, and they think that Jeremy Vuolo recently teased the sex of his wife’s maybe-baby.

On Saturday, Jeremy took to Instagram to post a photo of himself and his wife enjoying some sticky and sweet treats. In the snapshot, the couple is standing outdoors in front of a small pile of leaves, and they are holding giant multicolored lollipops up to their mouths. According to the Duggar Family website, Jinger and Jeremy spent at least part of their Thanksgiving weekend with her parents and siblings, so the lollipop picture was likely taken somewhere on the Duggar family’s property in Tontitown, Arkansas.

“Sugar and spice. Think about it,” Jeremy Vuolo captioned the photo.

Jeremy also uploaded a photo of himself and Jinger posing with her parents, but it’s the lollipop snapshot that has fans of the Duggar family buzzing about a potential pregnancy. They think Jeremy intended for his caption to serve as a hint that Jinger is pregnant with a baby girl.

“A baby announcement? Sugar and spice and everything nice, that’s what little girls are made of,” wrote one fan, completing the nursery rhyme that Jeremy quoted.

“She’s pregnant with a girl!!” another commented.

Sugar and spice. Think about it. A post shared by Jeremy Vuolo (@jeremy_vuolo) on Nov 25, 2017 at 7:54am PST

However, some Duggar family followers aren’t convinced that Jeremy Vuolo had an unborn baby girl in mind when he composed his short but sweet caption. These skeptics pointed out that Jinger is named after a spice, so the pastor was likely referring to himself and his wife. In this scenario, either he or the lollipops would be the sugar.

“Sugar because of the lollipops, spice because of Jinger’s name also being a spice. Why does everyone always go to her being pregnant?” wrote one commenter.

Others suggested that Jinger Duggar should be sporting a visible baby bump if she’s really been pregnant long enough to find out her rumored baby’s sex. According to Parents magazine, most pregnant women don’t find out the sex of their baby until around 18-20 weeks. You can see the size of Jessa Duggar’s baby bump at 20 weeks in the snapshot below.

#BabySeewald #20Weeks A post shared by Jessa Seewald (@jessaseewald) on Jun 14, 2015 at 10:38am PDT

This isn’t the first time fans of the Duggar family have responded to one of Jinger and Jeremy’s Instagram posts with a deluge of pregnancy speculation. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, some of Jinger’s followers recently freaked out over her snapshot of a Christmas wreath. They suggested that she meant for a Bible verse snippet on the wreath about the birth of Jesus to double as a tease that she’s pregnant with a baby boy.

