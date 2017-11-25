Melania Trump Set To Unveil White House Christmas Decorations, Including Nativity Scene Showing Birth Of Jesus

Melania Trump will soon be unveiling the annual holiday decorations at the White House, which will be highlighted by a full Nativity scene depicting the birth of Jesus Christ.

After initially living in New York while son Barron finished his school year, Melania Trump has since relocated to the Washington, D.C., and is taking on an increasingly large role in the White House. As the Christmas holiday approaches, that now includes leading the way on decorating the historic home. She played a key role in Halloween and Thanksgiving celebrations as well, and was also front and center for the annual Easter Egg Roll.

This week, Melania Trump took the lead on welcoming the annual White House Christmas tree, a 19-foot Balsam fir that came to the White House from Wisconsin, The Hill reported. The tree came to the White House on a horse-drawn carriage, a tradition that dates back more than half a century.

While the White House Christmas decorations will be officially unveiled on Monday after the Thanksgiving holiday, Melania Trump already offered a bit of a preview of what is to come. On her official Twitter page, the First Lady shared some pictures of herself decorating the enormous tree and tying bows on wreaths.

As Harpers Bazaar noted, Melania Trump also had a few wardrobe changes while she was putting together the Christmas decorations.

“The US First Lady changed twice during the proceeds, first wearing tight trousers, boots and a jumper in a festive shade of red as the tree was delivered, then switching to a pale pink formal coat and matching dress with capped sleeves,” the report noted.

Preparations are underway to celebrate the holidays at the @WhiteHouse! pic.twitter.com/N5qZ1NP8ez — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) November 22, 2017

There was a bit of controversy surrounding the White House Nativity scene. Some reports circulating online indicated that Melania Trump’s inclusion of the Nativity was a first, as the report claimed that Barack Obama had broken the tradition and not included a scene of Jesus’s birth. But Snopes noted that photographs from the White House Christmas decorations last year did indeed show a Nativity on display in the East Room of the White House.

Those who want a glimpse of the White House Nativity scene will likely get a look through Melania Trump’s Twitter page, where she has shared other official pictures of the White House holiday celebrations during her time there.

[Featured Image by Mark Wilson/Getty Images]