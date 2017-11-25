Miranda Lambert Reveals New Hobby, Proves She Is A Country Girl At Heart

Miranda Lambert is a busy woman. She is used to touring across the country, managing a household, and giving back to the animal community. Lambert has been making headlines for years, some of them more interesting than others. Being a mega country music star comes with a lot of responsibility, and sometimes, downtime is needed. Miranda portrays herself as the typical country girl, and she stays true to that lifestyle. You won’t find her getting wild on the weekends as a typical activity, especially now that she has found a new hobby.

The last few years have been hard on Miranda Lambert. Her marriage to Blake Shelton fell apart in a very public way. She had no choice but to pick up and move on, which she did with grace. Now, Lambert and Anderson East are looking forward to a future together. In the midst of the chaos, Miranda had to figure out what would calm her down and allow her to reset her mind. According to Country Fancast, Miranda Lambert has taken up canning. In fact, she is having a blast doing it and the pickles she attempted turned out great. There is a lot of work that goes into being a canning expert, and it looks like Lambert is able to excel at it.

This new hobby will take up what little of her free time is left. Miranda Lambert does a lot with animals, and her giving heart is one that fans adore. She is always doing something for someone else, even when her life was falling apart in front of her. Music is an outlet for Miranda, and she uses it to her every advantage when writing songs. Between music and animals, there isn’t much time left for anything else.

Despite having a rough ending to the marriage with Blake Shelton, Miranda Lambert hasn’t ruled out marrying Anderson East. The two have been together a little over two years, but they aren’t in a rush to do anything. Lambert is enjoying the simple life right now with her animals and new canning hobby. It doesn’t take a lot to make this girl happy, and when she isn’t away touring, you can find her at home doing normal things. Miranda Lambert is just one of the regular country girls, and it seems to work for her.

[Featured Image by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images]