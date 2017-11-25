Jared Kushner’s ‘Do-Whatever-You-Want Stage’ Is Done: Shrinking Role Of Trump’s Son-In-Law Evident In Photos

When Trump first moved into the White House and was still in the process of hand-picking his staff, Reince Priebus, who was the White House chief of staff, was said to ask Jared Kushner a “simple question.” It was during one of the early staff meetings when Priebus questioned Kushner about the tasks that his newly created Office of American Innovation was about to take on. That question was “brushed off” by Kushner, reports the New York Times.

It was back when Kushner was paid little or nothing for his role in the White House, so Mr. Kushner asked Priebus a question — “What do you care?” According to the people privy to the conversation, the New York Times reports that Kushner “emphasized his point with an expletive.”

The conversation ended with Priebus saying to Kushner, “O.K.,” and then adding, “You do whatever you want.” Those first few months in the White House left very few people willing to challenge Kushner’s power within the administration. He was left to design his own position and steer the White House in a direction that appealed to him.

Jared’s free rein is gone and his wings have been clipped today, which is very visible around the White House, according to some of his colleagues. It is also evident to the public as Kushner is missing from many White House group photos, suggests the New York Times. He is missing from meetings in the White House, according to some of his colleagues, who also report he’s taken on “more of a proscribed role behind the scenes.” It is very clear that Kushner’s “do-whatever-you-want stage” at the White House is over, reports the New York Times.

The aide who has ceded the most influence since John Kelly became chief of staff is Jared Kushner, sources tell VF. “Kelly has clipped his wings,” one high-level Republican in frequent contact with the White House.https://t.co/CTYvd3QTbj — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) November 21, 2017

Kushner is still working on a plan to end the conflict between the Palestinians and Israel, which is not an easy task. The presidents and diplomats who came before this administration were unable to do this, but it is a goal that has Kushner’s attention and he is forging ahead.

The president’s son-in-law is also receiving credit for putting the focus on the technological needs of the government. This is another area that was in much need of attention, which is what Kushner had pinpointed early on. According to the New York Times, Kushner is ” is no longer seen as the primary presidential consigliere with the limitless portfolio.”

Vanity Fair reports that it is John Kelly who has clipped Kushner’s wings. The new White House chief of staff has a lot to do with Kushner now having a chain of command. It was reported that at one point, Kelly had discussed the possibility of Kushner and Ivanka Trump leaving the White House’s West Wing by year’s end. This is something that Kelly denied on Friday during an interview.

"Jared Kushner left 100 foreign meetings off govt forms-he's hiding something sinister." Scott Dworkin@Funder on #AMJoy #FireKushner pic.twitter.com/0PZ8KQlsBz — Scott Dworkin (@funder) November 25, 2017

According to the New York Times, Kelly made it clear that Kushner will fall into a chain of command, and where he is on the chain doesn’t allow the free rein that Kushner had at one point within the administration. Kelly stated that Kushner’s Office of American Innovation has demonstrated its value since its creation in the White House. Most recently this office scoped out the damage done in Puerto Rico by the hurricane that ravaged the island.

Trump praised Kushner’s work at trying to find a way to peace between Israel and the Palestinians in an email on Friday. Trump said, “the last thing I would ever do is get in the way of that possibility.” So, while Kushner has lost that free rein of his early days in the White House, it seems that his work has not waned and neither has the enthusiasm for the work he’s done so far when it comes to his superiors in the White House.

[Featured Image by Alex Brandon/AP Images]