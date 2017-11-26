‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Coming & Goings Scoop Includes 2 Shocking Exits And 3 Explosive Returns

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that the week of November 27 will bring a few familiar faces back to Genoa City. With two bad seeds leaving Y&R, the comings and goings spoilers state that three alums will make their way back to the soap opera.

According to SoapHub, Ryan Ashton, the actor who played Zack, exited the soap opera last week. He was killed by Crystal (Morgan Obenreder), who is on the run after she shot Zack. Young and the Restless spoilers tease that both actors will no longer appear on the CBS daytime drama.

Ryan posted to Facebook and thanked his fans for following his six-month journey as Zack on Young and the Restless. He urged the viewers to tune in to see how the storyline plays out in the months ahead.

Max Shippee will return as Graham on Thursday, November 3o. Young and the Restless spoilers tease that he will want to see Dina (Marla Adams), just to make sure she is okay. Will they confront the schemer and inquire why he didn’t notify them of Dina’s Alzheimer’s diagnosis?

Jess Walton, the actress who plays Jill Atkinson, will return to Young and the Restless on Monday, December 18. According to Soap Opera Digest’s newest issue, Walton will only appear in one episode. She will return for another arc in a few months. The Y&R fans are pretty disappointed that Jill won’t be sticking around longer.

Thad Luckinbill, the actor who plays J.T. Helstrom, will return to Young and the Restless on Tuesday, December 12. Luckinbill left the daytime drama seven years ago. He will appear in a short storyline that should last two to three months.

CBS has not revealed much about his storyline. Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that J.T. and MacKenzie may have hit tough times in their marriage. Y&R will release more information about his storyline in the next couple of weeks.

Lisa Guerrero, Inside Edition host, will appear on Young and the Restless as journalist Kerry Forrest. She will interview Scott Grainger(Daniel Hall) about the Genoa City sex ring.

Greg Rikaart, the actor who plays Kevin Fisher, will appear on Young and the Restless during the week of December 4. He will return to the soap opera to reveal a shocking secret.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.

[Featured Image by Michael Buckner/Getty Images]