Ball’s Friend To ‘TMZ’: N**** Who Are You? LaVar Gets $13 Million Worth Of Free Marketing, Will Send Trump Z02

LaVar Ball has been in the spotlight ever since President Donald Trump got into a war of words with LaVar, which devolved into a CNN interview featuring Ball telling Chris Cuomo that Trump didn’t necessarily help LaVar’s son get out of trouble in China after an alleged shoplifting incident. The more than 20-minute long talk with LaVar was one more way that Ball brought attention to his Big Baller Brand of shoes and clothing by responding to insults from President Trump, as seen in the below tweets. The feud with Trump featured Trump mentioning LaVar’s name more than once to his 43.3 million followers – tweets that have been valuable free advertising for LaVar’s Big Baller Brand.

As reported by TMZ, LaVar appeared on Friday in Ontario, California, at the New York Grill. The TMZ videographer and interviewer noted that Trump’s feud with LaVar has garnered more than $13 million worth of free advertising. Walking ahead of his sons – Lonzo, LiAngelo and LaMelo – Ball played along with the cameraman in his signature manner, speaking about “balling out” and not being in a feud with Trump.

When LaVar was congratulated on his Z02 line of shoes, Ball used the opportunity to speak about the shoes being ready to ship.

Although the melee began when Trump took issue with LaVar not thanking him for saving LiAngelo from a fate of a sentence in Chinese custody, it appeared that the young men didn’t want to speak about China. LaVar was with sons Lonzo, LiAngelo and LaMelo – along with others – in the above footage, but when the young men were asked if LiAngelo would ever play in China again, a voice in the group asked the TMZ videographer, “N****, who are you?”

The obvious deflection was a page right out of LaVar’s playbook, because the earlier part of the video shows footage of the videographer identifying himself as a TMZ journalist, with the young men reacting to the news. Meanwhile, LaVar said that if he sent Trump a pair of ZO2 shoes, perhaps Trump would calm down. LaVar didn’t mention if he would send Trump the ZO2 Prime Remix ‘Wet’ shoes, priced at $995 and signed by Lonzo.

Now that the three basketball players are out of China and saved from years in jail, LaVar Ball, the father of LiAngelo, is unaccepting of what I did for his son and that shoplifting is no big deal. I should have left them in jail! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 19, 2017

It wasn’t the White House, it wasn’t the State Department, it wasn’t father LaVar’s so-called people on the ground in China that got his son out of a long term prison sentence – IT WAS ME. Too bad! LaVar is just a poor man’s version of Don King, but without the hair. Just think.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 22, 2017

…LaVar, you could have spent the next 5 to 10 years during Thanksgiving with your son in China, but no NBA contract to support you. But remember LaVar, shoplifting is NOT a little thing. It’s a really big deal, especially in China. Ungrateful fool! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 22, 2017

[Featured Image by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images]