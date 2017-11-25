WWE News: Triple H Sends Special Gift To Formula 1 Champion Lewis Hamilton

From one champion to another, WWE superstar Triple H recently bestowed a special gift upon Formula 1 racing champ Lewis Hamilton. “The Game” who not only wrestles for WWE but also helps run the company, had a replica of the WWE Championship belt sent Hamilton’s way. Not only was it a WWE Championship belt, but it was a special custom-designed belt for the biggest star in Formula One racing. Here are the latest details on what Hunter sent over to Lewis Hamilton, and what’s next on the schedule for both of these sports stars.

As WWE website indicated in their report, Lewis Hamilton is about to wrap up his third championship in Formula One racing in the past four years. He’s got a race on the agenda tomorrow that he’s already preparing for, but will win the driver championship for the season, whether he wins or loses tomorrow. To honor his achievement, WWE’s Triple H sent a custom championship belt to Hamilton which featured the No. 44 plate on one side and a Lewis Hamilton logo-themed plate on the other side. Hunter posted a photo of the championship belt to his Twitter page with a special message for the Formula 1 star as well.

From us @WWE to @F1 Champion @LewisHamilton, finish the season strong at the #AbuDhabiGP…hope to see you when @WWE comes to Abu Dhabi on December 7 & 8. #WWEAbuDhabi pic.twitter.com/NXw7pMuOxT — Triple H (@TripleH) November 24, 2017

It’s not the first time that WWE has provided a special championship belt to a sports star. During the recent episode of SmackDown Live in Houston, Astros star and World Series winner Josh Reddick was shown in the crowd displaying his own championship belt. Last year, HHH tweeted out a photo of a championship belt sent to the Cleveland Cavaliers for winning the NBA Championship. WWE generally sends championship belts to individuals and teams that win titles or achieve special distinctions in their field of play. That is no different as Triple H recognized Lewis Hamilton of the F1 racing world.

Both of these sports superstars are currently making preparations for their next big competition too. Lewis Hamilton is part of the upcoming Formula 1 race, the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2017 edition. While he hasn’t acknowledged the WWE custom championship belt he recently received, the Formula 1 champ has been active on Twitter. Hamilton tweeted about his excitement for the big Formula 1 race at Yas Marina Circuit and praised Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas for winning the pole for the event.

For “The Game,” he’s coming off his big win as part of Team Raw at Survivor Series 2017. Triple H was one of the final survivors for his team with Braun Strowman after doublecrossing Kurt Angle to fool SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon into thinking he was going to help him. Instead, Triple H nailed Shane with a Pedigree and pinned him. Fans are still wondering if “The Cerebral Assassin” might have a match in the future against Raw General Manager Kurt Angle. For his next bout, Triple H will take on Roman Reigns at an upcoming live event. That match takes place as part of WWE’s visit to Abu Dhabi’s Zayed Sports City Tennis Stadium, but will Formula One’s Hamilton be amongst the spectators when WWE arrives?

[Featured Image by WWE]