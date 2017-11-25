Colin Kaepernick Sparking Interest From Some Of Hollywood’s Biggest Players

Colin Kaepernick may want to start preparing up for his close up.

TMZ reports a well-known Hollywood casting director recently sent out a filler for anyone from the revolutionary NFL quarterback’s camp to contact her, presumably about taking on a Hollywood role.

The website added the Hollywood heavyweight is known to be currently working on a TV pilot, as well as the Pepsi commercial-inspired movie Uncle Drew starring NBA star Kyrie Irving, Lil Rel Howery, Nick Kroll and sports legends like Shaquille O’Neal, Reggie Miller, Chris Webber, and Lisa Leslie.

Though he’s yet to play an NFL snap this season, Kaepernick has grown in stature based on his activism, philanthropy and running feud with President Donald Trump over the NFL national anthem protests he is largely credited with sparking.

According to ESPN, all the attention recently resulted in Kaepernick being named “Citizen of the Year” by GQ magazine.

Even though the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback was not directly quoted in the piece, GQ noted he cooperated with the project and seems to have “grown wise to the power of his silence.”

As part of the spread, GQ also published multiple recent photos of Kaepernick posing with people from Harlem, stating its hope to “connect him to a crusade that stretches back decades.”

It all has come at a price for Kaepernick, who despite once leading San Francisco to consecutive NFC Championship Games and a Super Bowl, has remained unsigned since opting out of his contract last March. He recently filed a grievance charging that NFL owners colluded in blackballing him because of the protests he started aimed at bringing greater awareness to police brutality against African-Americans and other social issues.

Kaepernick shared his GQ cover with NBA star Kevin Durant, who now counts himself as one of the NFL star’s biggest admirers.

“Kaepernick is just a guy that stands up for what he believes in, standing up for people that don’t really have a voice,” Durant said. “It was a tremendous honor to be on a cover with him, somebody that, his words have started a conversation that’s needed in this country and his actions that started conversations, so his honor is a blessing and I’m definitely grateful to be on the cover and to be… with some amazing people.”

[Featured Image by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images]