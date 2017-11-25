‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Double Wedding Shocker – Phyllis And Billy, Nick And Chelsea Eloped!

The Young and the Restless spoilers hint that more happened in New Orleans than just boozing and fun on Bourbon Street. While one fan fiction factory known for wild speculation claimed that Adam Newman (formerly Justin Hartley) would be spotted in the Big Easy, that, of course, did not happen since Y&R isn’t bringing back Adam anytime soon, as showrunners have confirmed. But there was a major development for two Genoa City couples on the trip. It seems that both Philly and Chick got hitched. Here’s what to expect next week on Y&R.

Monday Y&R spoilers – Billy drops a hint

The day ahead Young and the Restless spoilers recap from She Knows Soaps reveals that Phyllis Abbott (Gina Tognoni), Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson), Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow), and Chelsea Newman (Melissa Claire Egan) are back from New Orleans and are keeping two very enormous secrets. It seems that not only did the four take the Abbott family jet to go boozing down South, but they also got so drunk they eloped in a dodgy double wedding that they’re all now hiding.

On the Monday, November 27 Y&R, you’ll see the foursome stagger into Crimson Lights doing a post-wedding walk of shame fresh off the Abbott Family private jet. From there, you’ll see lots of hints dropped about the fate of the four and how their lives changed while walking sultry Bourbon Street. Monday’s episode is not miss if you want the early scoop on the surprise weddings of both Phyllis and Billy and Chelsea and Nick. The rest of Genoa City will be rocked by this revelation.

“This is going to be a weekend we’re never going to forget.” – Billy #YR pic.twitter.com/xNBt7KoOAU — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) November 22, 2017

Billy spills the truth – listen closely on the next Y&R

Once you see the next episode, you’ll see these Young and the Restless spoilers are spot on about the weddings. After the foursome breaks apart at Crimson Lights, Billy and Phyllis keep honeymooning, making out in the elevator and again on Gloria’s desk. Phyllis sighs happily and remarks about “a weekend like that” and then Billy says, “I’m the luckiest ex-bachelor in this city.” The only way to be an “ex” bachelor is to be married.

Of course, given Jack Abbott’s (Peter Bergman) crisis with Dina Mergeron (Marla Adams), it’s not the right time for Billy to tell his big brother that he married his ex-wife. For now, the elopement must remain secret, but there seems little doubt the duo got married in New Orleans. But it wasn’t just Billy and Phyllis dropping hints about getting married. There were also some hints about Nick and Chelsea making matrimonial bliss as well.

Was anyone else not expecting that reunion? #YR pic.twitter.com/GHAZ81J5WQ — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) November 22, 2017

Nick is determined – Billy confirms dual wedding

On Monday, Nick goes to the GCPD chasing answers, according to Young and the Restless spoilers from Soap Central. But he also spends time talking to Chelsea about their future. He said, “after this weekend in New Orleans” that whatever he does has to be “bigger and better.” But why would boozing in the Big Easy matter that much? It wouldn’t, except that he put a ring on his brother’s wife and that means he’s got to make a success from the ashes of The Underground fire because he’s hitched now.

But that’s not the only Y&R spoiler about the double wedding. Keep a careful eye on the last moments of Monday’s episode when it airs November 27. In the last five minutes of the show, Billy and Phyllis run into Chelsea and Nick at the GCAC bar, and Billy ordered bourbons for them all to toast with but what Billy said next was key. Phyllis referred to Chelsea and Nick as their “partners in crime, ” and then Billy said, “and their partners in…” and he tapered off.

On yesterday’s #YR, Cane overhears a hidden conversation between Phyllis and Billy. WATCH THE CLIP: https://t.co/QgRPSMJVXn pic.twitter.com/abzJUmUgu8 — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) April 29, 2017

Secret weddings will be exposed

From there, Nick says, “the thing that happened in New Orleans” and added it “will never be spoken of again.” Maybe the two pairs pledged to keep their southern secret. But since Nick and Chelsea talked about how Billy splurged on first-class everything, Young and the Restless spoilers tease there are photos out there of the double wedding. Even if the foursome planned to write off the booze-fueled wedding to a drunken prank, it will blow up Genoa City soon enough.

That sure sounds like a scoop for Hilary Curtis (Mishael Morgan) to blab on The Hilary Hour. Her GC Buzz fans will love to learn about the new Mrs. Abbott and Mrs. Newman, especially since both of the ladies married the brothers of their husbands! There’s more to come, but you can bet this Y&R secret won’t remain under wraps for too long. Catch up on the Y&R scoop on Scott and Abby’s ongoing affair and Graham’s upcoming return to GC. Check back often for the latest The Young and the Restless spoilers.

[Featured Image by Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock and Sonja Flemming/CBS]