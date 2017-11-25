Kurt Angle, John Cena and Triple H brought the star power to the WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view main event. However, Cena did very little in the match and Angle looked hobbled and many fans started to wonder if his best days were behind him. However, in a recent question-and-answer session on Facebook, Angle revealed that there was a problem when it came to his performance at the event and it was due to an injury he sustained.

Kurt Angle WWE Injury Update

According to Kurt Angle, the WWE injury rumors were true concerning his condition for the Survivor Series pay-per-view event. Angle said that he tore a muscle in his leg while doing wind sprints two days before the event itself. Angle said that limited him during the match, and explained the wrap on his leg.

However, while it hurt his performance at the Survivor Series, Kurt Angle said that the injury is almost healed up and he will be 100-percent healthy in a week. While that is good news for Angle, one has to wonder if suffering an injury before his second match since returning to the WWE will cause the company to rethink his official return – especially concerning WrestleMania 34.

Kurt Angle WWE Future

When Kurt Angle signed on to return to the WWE, the original plans were just to induct him in the WWE Hall of Fame. However, it only took a couple of meetings after that for the WWE to bring Angle back as an on-screen character and they made him the general manager of Monday Night Raw.

However, Kurt Angle said from the start that he wanted to wrestle again in the WWE and officially finish his in-ring career in the company that gave him his start. It was looking like the WWE might wait until WrestleMania 34, but things happened behind-the-scenes that caused the WWE to pull the trigger and bring Kurt back sooner.

Roman Reigns, Bray Wyatt, Bo Dallas and more ended up suffering from an illness that caused the WWE to pull them from the Tables, Ladders & Chairs pay-per-view. With Reigns out of action, the Shield reunion was postponed, but the WWE needed someone to add to the match in his place.

That person was Kurt Angle and he did as well as could be expected in his rushed WWE return. Since Angle was back officially, the WWE put him in the traditional Monday Night Raw vs. SmackDown Live event, and this caused Triple H to betray Angle at the end of the match.

The original WWE rumors were for Triple H and Kurt Angle to battle at WrestleMania 34. However, with Angle hobbled after just two matches, the WWE might reconsider. The setup has the possibility of Braun Strowman wrestling Triple H at WrestleMania 34 which could move the Angle and Triple H match to Royal Rumble instead – if Kurt Angle can remain healthy.

[Featured Image by WWE]