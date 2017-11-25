Real Reason Why So Much Female Talent Was Called Up From NXT Revealed

Last week, WWE officials called up five women from NXT and bring them to Raw and SmackDown Live. It was not a surprise to see Paige return to Raw since it’s been rumored for weeks, but her forming a trio with Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville was unexpected. However, another trio made their debuts on SmackDown Live as Ruby Riot, Sarah Logan, and Liv Morgan made a huge statement during the Women’s Title Match.

At NXT Takeover: War Games, Ember Moon finally became the new NXT Women’s Champion and a new era has arrived for the brand. With five women being moved to the main roster in two days, a lot of people are concerned about the overall women’s division. A lot of WWE Superstars are also really nervous about a handful of women coming to the main roster at the same time. Why did WWE officials make this decision?

It’s being reported that Vince McMahon felt the Mae Young Classic tournament was a huge success and he was the one who wanted to make some major changes in the women’s division. The Boss wanted to get a lot more women on the main roster because he felt the Raw and SmackDown Live’s rosters were getting stale and some of the bigger names in NXT wouldn’t need to be moved to make big changes on the main roster.

With all the speculation about WWE officials planning a Women’s ‘Royal Rumble‘ happening this January, the WWE Universe is curious if bringing up so many women was a subtle way to prepare the roster for the match. There have also been some rumors about a Women’s Tag Team division coming soon, which could be another possibility if WWE officials continue to expand the roster heading into WrestleMania season.

On Raw, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville are associated with Paige, who is expected to receive a major push going forward on WWE television. Their trio will have an easier time getting over with the fans than Riot’s trio on SmackDown Live. It’s going to be interesting over the coming months to see how WWE officials can handle the expanded roster and continue to give most of the women enough time on WWE programming.

