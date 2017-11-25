WWE Rumors: Fans Pick Brock Lesnar’s Next Opponent But WWE Not On Board?

The WWE Universe has let their voice be heard by choosing who they want as Brock Lesnar’s next opponent. However, it appears that particular superstar is not in the plans for any sort of match against “The Beast” in the near future. Here are the latest details on who won the popular vote, who also received votes, and what’s up next for all of these superstars.

In a report from Sportskeeda, Shiven Sachdeva indicated that “The Demon” Finn Balor was the winning the vote in a recent WWE poll for the fans. At the time, Balor had nearly 40 percent of all votes as of this report. While Finn got 39 percent, “The Monster Among Men” Braun Strowman came in second with 21 percent of the votes. That left another 40 percent which was divvied up between the other choices: Bray Wyatt, Dean Ambrose, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Triple H, Samoa Joe, and “Other.”

Since then, the WWE’s poll had shifted with Balor getting more votes and hitting 54 percent, with Braun at just 15 percent. The next-closest competitor on the poll was a tie between Roman Reigns and Triple H. Of those options, it has been speculated for months now that Reigns will take on Lesnar at the WrestleMania 34 match next year for the WWE Universe title. There’s still the chance that WWE could give the fans what they want to see, but that seems unlikely.

The fans want Finn Balor to get a shot at the title, though, and that’s understandable. Balor received a major push when he first arrived on the main roster and won the WWE Universal Championship in a match against Seth Rollins at SummerSlam. However, an injury during the match cut that title reign extremely short, as he was forced to vacate the title the next day on Raw.

After significant time away to recover and rehab after surgery, Balor made a return and was even featured in a Fatal 5-Way match to determine the top contender for Brock’s title. Balor nearly had the win captured after hitting Coup de Grace on Roman Reigns but fell victim to Samoa Joe’s Coquina Clutch which gave Joe the win and contender’s spot against Brock.

All that said, Balor has never quite had a legitimate rematch for the WWE Universal title he never really lost and fans would love to see him get that opportunity against Lesnar. Still, as fans see often times unless a superstar is John Cena, they need to earn that title shot rather than have it given to them. It wouldn’t be surprising if Balor is among the final competitors in next January’s Royal Rumble match, should he be among the contenders, but it would be a major surprise if he pulls off the win.

[Featured Image by WWE]