‘LHHNY’ Alum Amina Buddafly Posts Cryptic Snapchat Message — Is She Finally Ready To Leave Peter Gunz?

It looks like all Amina Buddafly and Peter Gunz did was move their dysfunctional marriage from Love & Hip Hop New York to Marriage Boot Camp. If Amina’s latest Snapchat post is any indication, airing her marital problems on reality TV for the second time, or at least on a second show, still hasn’t done anything to change Peter’s ways. So when will she just drop her LHHNY husband and find love with someone new?

Right before Thanksgiving, Amina Buddafly was leaving messages on social media for Peter Gunz again. At least that’s who everyone is thinking her Snapchat post was for.

It was just a meme that said, “Y’all don’t want Ride or Dies, you want sufferers. You want someone to suffer in silence while you grow the f**k up,” That seems to sum up Amina and Peter’s relationship perfectly. Not that she didn’t actively participate in the foolery because she certainly did.

Below Amina’s Snapchat post was written “No thanks.” That has a lot of her fans thinking that maybe she’s ready to walk away from Peter Gunz and all the heartache he has put her through. However, it’s not the first time Amina has posted something cryptic and very likely aimed at Peter.

Oop! #AminaBuddafly has a message today ???????? #PeterGunz A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Nov 22, 2017 at 1:45pm PST

If Amina had left Peter the first time he cheated on her, none of this would even be an issue. Or if she’d left him the second time or even the third. The thing is, Amina Buddafly never left Peter Gunz even after he cheated, lied and humiliated her all on reality TV.

Instead, she kept hanging on and hoping that her marriage would work out. the former LHHBY star even moved from New York to Los Angeles to get away from the drama of Peter Gunz and then she wouldn’t let him go. When Peter was filmed trying to fix his relationship with Tara Wallace, Amina decided that she just wasn’t ready to end her marriage. A lot of Love & Hip Hop New York fans think that Amina’s decision to stay married had more to do with sticking it to Tara than wanting to be with Peter.

The pair went on Marriage Boot Camp claiming to want to fix their marriage. Peter even begged Amina not to leave him, but seriously, has she seen the multiple hours of footage that everyone else has? Why wouldn’t she leave him?

Really people? Simply the beautiful mother of my daughters she’s extremely smart extremely beautiful and extremely single.. love u @emcconduit3 A post shared by Petey Pank (@petergunz174) on Nov 15, 2017 at 6:07pm PST

Now, fast forward to this latest Snapchat post and what may have fueled it. BET seems to think that Amina was upset at Peter for posting a picture with his other baby mama (not Tara Wallace.) The original caption seemed to make a lot of social media users mad too.

Initially, many people didn’t know who the woman was and assumed that it was just Peter’s latest woman. Considering his track record with exes, he really should have thought harder about posting a picture at all.

“When she really doesn’t want to be seen with me in public, but I show up anyway! Love her,” was the initial message Peter wrote on the picture with his “mystery woman.” After quite a bit of backlash, he amended the caption and now it says, “Really people? Simply the beautiful mother of my daughters she’s extremely smart extremely beautiful and extremely single.. love u @emcconduit3.”

Will Amina Buddafly ever just leave Peter Gunz and walk away from all of the drama? Based on her Snapchat post, it sounds like she wants to. Hopefully, the former LHHNY star will find the strength to walk away from all of that mess and find someone who won’t make her suffer while she tries to be his ride or die.

[Photo by Bennett Raglin/Stringer/Getty Images]