Robert Pattinson Nominated As Best Actor For ‘Good Time’

Robert Pattinson has been nominated for Best Actor at the Gotham Independent Film Awards for his role in Good Time. Good Time was released August 11, 2017 and was directed by Ben and Josh Safdie. Robert Pattinson plays Constantine Nikas. The movie focuses on Constantine’s efforts to get his mentally challenged brother out of jail after an unsuccessful bank heist lands his brother Nick (played by Ben Safdie) in jail. The movie is rated 91 percent out of 180 reviews on Rotten Tomatoes and 7.5 on IMDB.

The Gotham Independent Film Awards holds on Monday, November 27, 2017. The Nominees for Best Actor include Willem Dafoe (The Florida Project), James Franco (The Disaster Artist), Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out), Robert Pattinson (Good Time), Adam Sandler (The Meyerowitz Stories) and Harry Dean Stanton (Lucky).

Robert Pattinson has been praised for his role in Good Time film critics and entertainment websites like Variety have also lauded his brilliance in the film. Pattinson is best known for his role as Edward Cullen in the Twilight saga. Pattinson also starred in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, but he is best remembered for his role as the vampire, Edward Cullen in the Twilight Saga. Pattinson has established himself as a popular figure, especially with the younger generation. Good Time may be his best performance but he is still best known as the vampire from Twilight where he captured the hearts of many fans.

The Cannes Film Review has called his performance in Good Time as a career best. The 31-year-old actor has featured in other movies but his role as Edward is still a reference point in his career. His excellent performance in Good Time shows that he could have a potentially long career in Hollywood. Robert Pattinson was also nominated for Best Male Lead at the Film Independent Spirit Awards. Robert Pattinson won the best actor at the International Cinephile Society Awards, 2017 for the movie Good Time.

Robert Pattinson’s next movie is the science fiction and adventure movie High Life with Mia Goth and Juliette Binoche to be released 2018. Mia Goth is best known for her role in A Cure for Wellness plays Willow in the upcoming movie while Pattinson plays Monte. Juliet Binoche is best known for her role in The English Patient for which she won the award for the Best Supporting Actress in 1997.

[Featured Image by Jordan Strauss/AP Images]