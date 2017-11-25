Jake Arrieta Returning To The Chicago Cubs Cannot Be Ruled Out

Jake Arrieta is currently an MLB free agent, but is it too soon to rule out his return to the Chicago Cubs? There is a sliver of a chance that Jake Arrieta re-signs with the Cubs.

Despite the recent reports about the interest other MLB teams have in the former Cy Young Award winner, Arrieta’s days with the Chicago Cubs are not over. At least until he signs elsewhere. For now, the odds on Arrieta leaving in free agency should be viewed as 50-50.

All of the prospects regarding Jake Arrieta’s return to the Chicago Cubs depends on how the MLB free agent market goes. There is a bevy of teams which would love to have Arrieta in their pitching rotation. Whether or not either of those teams offers Arrieta a deal hinges on the contract demands that the right-handed and his agent Scott Boras are proposing.

For the Chicago Cubs, it is simple — they will not overbid to retain Jake Arrieta’s services. However, another MLB team looking to bolster their pitching staff would.

According to the Chicago Tribune, the Cubs’ concerns may not be with the money Jake Arrieta is seeking, but the length of the contract. Pitching is a premium on the free agency market. The Cubs understand that Jake Arrieta is worth an annual contract north of $20 million. The Cubs also realizes that he turns 32-years-old before the 2018 MLB season.

The Chicago Cubs do not have the reputation of a franchise that will invest several years in an older free agent pitcher. The lone exception came when the Cubs signed veteran Jon Lester (courtesy of the Boston Globe) to a six-year, $155 million contract in MLB free agency. Lester was 30-years-old at the time when he signed with the Chicago Cubs.

Jake Arrieta is one year younger than Jon Lester was at that moment. The Cubs have to have some worries about Arrieta’s arm holding up long-term.

If the Cubs can get make Jake Arrieta agreeable to signing a short-term contract, something in the area of three years, his chance of a return is great. With several teams intrigued about what Arrieta can do for their franchise, that seems like an unrealistic possibility.

Source: #Brewers showing interest in free agent Jake Arrieta. With Jimmy Nelson expected to miss portion of 2018 after shoulder surgery, team is looking for top-of-the-rotation upgrades. @MLB @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 20, 2017

The Milwaukee Brewers have been rumored as one of the MLB teams interested in Jake Arrieta, according to Yahoo Sports. The Brewers have the flexibility in their payroll to take on a large contract. Also, if the Brewers were to sign Arrieta, they strengthen themselves and weaken the Cubs.

The Brewers finished behind the Cubs in the National League Central standings last season. The Brewers would love nothing more than to completely close the gap between them and the Cubs. Signing Jake Arrieta helps them do so.

Report: Milwaukee Brewers interested in Jake Arrieta, other free agent pitchers https://t.co/F4yYwbVSs5 pic.twitter.com/Rr7PZ9dZfK — Brew Crew Ball (@BrewCrewBall) November 20, 2017

Despite the Milwaukee Brewers’ interest in Jake Arrieta, the Chicago Cubs have the opportunity to keep him. It would likely take for the Cubs to lose out on another free agency target in order for them to turn back to him. That is unless Arrieta is comfortable taking a three-year deal instead of a five- or six-year offer. That would swing the odds heavily in the Cubs’ favor.

Jake Arrieta leaving the Chicago Cubs cannot be viewed as a forgone conclusion. If Arrieta is open to a shorter deal, with a similar annual to what he is seeking, a return to the Cubs cannot be ruled out.

[Featured Image by Jamie Squire/Getty Images]