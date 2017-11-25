‘Young and the Restless’ Spoilers 2 Weeks Ahead: Kevin Makes A Shocking Confession, Baby Sam’s Life In Danger

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for the next two weeks tease that Cane Ashby (Daniel Goddard) will get upsetting news about his son, Sam. He will learn that his newborn has a heart condition. The medication stops working, and he isn’t sure if his son will make it. The doctors warn him to prepare for the worst. It’s not looking good for baby Sam. Will he pull through?

According to Soap Central, Hilary Curtis’ (Mishael Morgan) world comes crashing down. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Jordan Wilde (Darnell Kirkwood) will release Hilary’s nude pictures. Hilary won’t know how to fight back at Jordan as she has played all her cards. Will Devon Hamilton (Bryton James) stand up for her and warn Jordan to back off?

Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway) and Scott Grainger (Daniel Hall) will continue to plot against Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle). Sharon McAvoy (Sharon Case) will notice that Abby and Scott has a close bond and she may wonder if there’s something more between them. Scott will sit down for an interview with Kerry Forrester (Lisa Guerrero), he will expose everything he knows about the sex ring. This could be bad for Newman Enterprises, especially if Scott discloses that Victoria killed his article about it.

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Victor (Eric Braeden) will discover that his daughters’ conflict is troubling and will do whatever he can to smooth things over. Little does Victor know, their war is just getting started. Abby will not back down, and Victoria believes she is doing the right thing. The Mustache sure has his work cut out for him.

Ashley (Eileen Davidson) will take over Jabot while Jack (Peter Bergman) takes care of Dina (Marla Adams) at home. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Ashley will hear about Victoria’s mistreatment of her daughter and she could give her an earful about it. If Victoria doesn’t play her cards right, the rivalry could spill over to a business war.

Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Billy (Jason Thompson) and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) will continue to enjoy each other. Billy will promise that he’s dedicated to her and will never take Victoria’s side again. Y&R spoilers imply that the duo could be walking down the aisle soon.

Kevin (Greg Rikaart) will visit Genoa City, and he will reveal a shocker. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Kevin will say that he needs to come clean about something vital. However, the Y&R fans are confused about what secret Kevin will confess. Will he reveal he helped Victor hack into Nick’s bank account or will he admit that Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) faked her death?

