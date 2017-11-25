How Did Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ Generic Pie Tweet Turn Into A ‘Poison’ Pie Saga?

Sarah Huckabee Sanders tweeted a rather generic photo of a pie she baked and it has now blossomed into bantering on Twitter with a White House correspondent who may have taken this a bit too far. Suddenly, a conspiracy theory has bubbled up aimed at Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ pie-making skills, or rather her pie’s ingredients.

The Blaze reports how social media“imploded” with an odd conspiracy theory” about Sanders’ pecan pie that was homemade by her for her family’s Thanksgiving dinner. The picture of the pie, which is seen below in a tweet, was on a white background, like one that you might find in a magazine or catalog.

This pie tweet was sent along with Sanders’ confession in the caption that she doesn’t cook much these days but managed to bake one of her family’s favorites for the holiday. You might think there’s not much negativity to be found in the White House Press Secretary’s tweet, but one reporter created a way to throw that pie some shade in a tweet and then tossed it back at Huckabee Sanders.

I️ dont cook much these days, but managed this Chocolate Pecan Pie for Thanksgiving at the family farm! pic.twitter.com/rO8nFxtly7 — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) November 23, 2017

Twitter has dubbed the banter on social media between Sarah Huckabee Sanders and White House Correspondent April Ryan as “Piegate” and it has the nation’s attention today. Once Sarah tweeted the picture of the pie, April tweeted “Show it to us on a table.” This started a “fake pie” exchange between the two women, according to Newsweek.

Asking for Sarah to show them a picture of the pie on a table had everyone assuming that April did not believe Sarah baked that pie. Sarah tweeted back to April.

“Don’t worry ‪@AprilDRyan because I’m nice I’ll bake one for you next week ‪#RealPie ‪#FakeNews ;-).”

Sarah appeared only happy enough to prove to April that she could indeed bake a pie. Still, April wasn’t buying the busy White House Press Secretary’s claim that she herself baked that pecan pie. April tweeted back.

“Just send a photo of your pie on the Thanksgiving table on the farm! Okay I want to watch you bake it and put it on the table. But forgive I won’t eat it. Remember you guys don’t like the press.”

A Gateway Pundit article title reads, “April Ryan Accuses Sarah Huckabee Sanders of Wanting to Poison Her With Pecan Pie.” So now it appears that Sarah is being accused of spiking that pie with something that would poison the reporter. While the word “poison” was never mentioned in April’s tweets, claiming that she won’t be eating the pie because of the relationship “you guys” have with the press, brought many to that conclusion.

Sarah did not oblige April by posting a photo of the pie on the table, but instead, she incorporated the help of her brother to prove a point, according to Newsweek. She retweeted a message from her brother that said:

“Asked ‪@PressSec’s daughter about ‪#piegate. Claims pie was ‘made by Mom’ and was ‘yummy.’ Declined further comment as Paw Patrol was on.”

This Twitter bantering caused quite the buzz online. Fox & Friends Weekend on Saturday morning suggested that the part about April not wanting to eat the pie seemed to indicate that she was suggesting Sarah would put something in that pie that shouldn’t be there.

According to Gizmodo, some folks on Twitter believed they solved the mystery of the pie picture due to “PBS” showing up in the tweet. This was followed by journalist and author Victoria Namkung who saw the “PBS” posted in Sarah’s picture and took this to mean the photo came from PBS. Namkung tweets this.

“Our Press Secretary stold an image @PBS and passed it off as her own wtf pbs.twimg.com/media/DPV1z_2V…”

Gizmodo said that all anyone had to do was a little research to see that Sarah Huckabee Sanders was the first to post that photo anywhere on the Internet. According to the website, ” pbs.twimg.com is just a subdomain that Twitter uses to host photos.”

There you have it, all the fuss about a picture of a pie turns out to be Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ own creation, or at least it was her original photo.

[Featured Image by Evan Vucci/AP Images]