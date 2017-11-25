NFL Super Bowl Odds 2017: New Orleans Saints & Pittsburgh Steelers Among Top Contenders

The latest NFL Super Bowl odds for the 2017 season feature the New Orleans Saints and Pittsburgh Steelers looking like strong contenders. The two teams have been performing well over the course of their latest campaigns, and only trail the two top favorites right now when it comes to futures odds. With about six games left on their slate, could one of these two teams manage to move ahead of one of the top contenders? Here’s the latest update on the odds to win the Super Bowl next year.

According to the latest Odds Shark NFL future odds, the overall favorite to win this season’s Super Bowl is still Tom Brady and the reigning champions. The New England Patriots are listed as +275 favorites at Bovada sportsbook to win it all after opening head of the season at +500. In second place is Carson Wentz and the Philadelphia Eagles. They made a bigger move upwards this season after starting at +3800 and exceeding expectations. They’re now +400 or +450 favorites at various sportsbooks around the globe.

Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers aren’t necessarily a surprise at the third spot. They currently have +550 odds to win it all. They opened the season as +1000, meaning bettors who put $100 on them ahead of the season could bring in a cool $1,000 should they win the big game in February of 2018. On the upcoming NFL schedule, Roethlisberger and the Steelers host the Green Bay Packers in NBC’s Sunday Night Football game.

The New Orleans Saints have made one of the biggest jumps, though. Behind the stellar play of Drew Brees and company, New Orleans has run out to an 8-2 record and first place in the NFC South. They started at +5800 odds as the season began, but have seriously surprised many fans and analysts with their performance this season. As of this report, the Saints are listed at +800 odds to win it all. It’s not too far-fetched to think they could make it to the big game, but they have yet to take on the Philadelphia Eagles or Minnesota Vikings.

The Saints have plenty of big games left on their schedule, though. At least four of those games could involve prospective playoff teams or teams that looked like playoff teams at one point. They’ve got the L.A. Rams this weekend, followed by a home game with the Carolina Panthers on December 3rd, and an away game at the Atlanta Falcons just four days later. As mentioned in the latest Saints’ report below, the team is facing a tough task in their upcoming game against a team that looks much different than they did last season.

One thing to keep in mind is that the Super Bowl will be held in Minnesota in 2018, giving the Vikings extra incentive to have a successful playoff run. They’ve looked good for the majority of their season behind quarterback Case Keenum. Minnesota has fifth-best odds on the futures list with +900 to +1100 at various sportsbooks as of this report.

