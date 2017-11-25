Selena Gomez Is ‘Crazy In Love’ After Getting Back Together With Justin Bieber

Fans of Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber have had a wild ride when it comes to their dating lives. Many people were shocked when Selena dumped The Weeknd and was reportedly back with Bieber. While fans may be worried, it seems like Gomez is having her own Beyonce and Jay-Z moment, as sources claim she is “crazy in love” again.

Since the couple has been seen hanging out together again and going on dates, the doubters and haters have been seen also. According to Hollywood Life, that does not affect Selena Gomez and her love for Justin.

“As much as people around her are worried that she’ll end up heartbroken all over again, it’s hard not to be happy for her. She tried her best to put things with him behind her and for a long time it seemed like she had. But it’s obvious now that she was carrying a heavy weight around with her this whole time. Now that she’s back with Justin that weight has lifted, she just seems very light and joyful.”

Selena is not alone with her feelings, as Hollywood Life reported that Justin is feeling the same way. Since their reunion, they said he is reportedly working on being a “better person” for Gomez. Fans of Selena and Justin know that he left Selena with a broken heart in the past. However, he is reportedly working on changing his ways to make her happy. Since he is working on that, in turn, that makes both of them happy. Hollywood Life even reported that Bieber is considering settling down with Selena in the future.

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Oct 26, 2017 at 9:11am PDT

For that to happen, Selena would need to convince her family and friends that Justin is a changed man. That might be a difficult task though, as Justin was absent from the Selena Gomez family Thanksgiving this year. If he wants to get down on one knee, he is going to have to win them over again.

Not only do Selena’s friends and family need to accept Justin back into her life. Hollywood Life reported that her fans need to accept this Jelena reunion. Recently, Justin “unliked” a photo of Selena’s blonde makeover. Of course, Selenators were not happy and were demanding that Selena dump him. Considering that Selena is “crazy in love” with Justin again, it looks like that might not be happening anytime soon, according to Hollywood Life.

Presave my new song Wolves with @marshmellomusic to be the first to hear it on @spotify Wednesday! https://t.co/ekwAwGNPnM pic.twitter.com/yEzCeMkuKK — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) October 23, 2017

For now, fans of Justin and Selena will have to wait for that remake of “Crazy In Love” to come out. They’ll have to stick with the original by Beyonce and Jay-Z, in the meantime.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]