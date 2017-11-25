‘Young and the Restless’ Rumors: Adam Newman Shocker, Will Michael Muhney Return For Christmas?

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that Michael Muhney could return to play Adam Newman in the coming weeks. A rumor on social media claims that Adam will come back to Genoa City as part of a Christmas miracle. While Adam probably will return eventually, it seems unlikely that Muhney would reprise the role. For the past few months, media outlets have assumed that Adam would return at any moment. They suggested that Nick (Joshua Morrow), Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) or Victor (Eric Braeden) would find out he never died in the cabin’s fire. None of this has happened, yet. Does that mean Adam is gone forever?

Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Adam will return, at some point. However, CBS has not recast the role. They stated that Adam Newman is a very complex character and it takes an extraordinary actor to be able to pull it off with ease. While Muhney played the role well, he may have burned his bridges with CBS and Sony.

Muhney played Adam on Young and the Restless from 2009 to 2014. During his five year arc, there were many rumors that he and Braeden did not get along. Michael implied that Eric was jealous of his acting ability. However, Braeden did not see it that way. While they seemed to bury the hatchet, it isn’t clear if Eric would support his return to Young and the Restless.

Young and the Restless former head writer, Sally Sussman told TV Insider that she did not see the need to bring Adam back to the soap opera. As far as she was concerned, he would stay dead, and Christian’s paternity would never come out. While Y&R has a new writer, is it possible he feels the same as Sussman about Adam?

Mal Young is the new head writer for Young and the Restless. He has refused to answer any questions about Adam. When asked, he declined to disclose whether Adam will stay dead or if Adam will return at some point.

No one knows what Young and the Restless is planning. At this point, it could go both ways. Adam could return and shake things up on the show. Or, maybe the powers that be may keep him dead and focus on the characters on the show.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.

[Featured Image by Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock]