Huge Update On Kevin Owens And Sami Zayn’s Status, Is There Still Backstage Heat On Them?

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn made headlines a couple of weeks ago for all the wrong reasons. Owens and Zayn were sent home in the middle of the WWE European Tour as punishment and they have backstage heat ever since. The latest updates have revealed the status of the real-life friends and if there is still heat on them.

As reported by Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet, Owens and Zayn were sent home following the SmackDown Live tapings in Manchester, England last October 7. It was done by the WWE as punishment for the duo after they went off script on after Sami’s match against Kofi Kingston of The New Day. Owens and Zayn were supposed to “feed” The New Day but they left the ring immediately without doing it. The result was Kingston, Xavier Woods, and Big E. all looking confused at what happened.

The report also noted that Owens and Zayn have been very difficult to work with leading to the incident. There was even an unpleasant event at the WWE tour bus with Owens voicing his frustrations to everyone, leading to a very awkward mood for the locker room. Some of the possible reasons why the real-life friends were unhappy include Neville’s walk out, the release of Jimmy Jacobs, and there very questionable booking heading to Survivor Series.

According to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer (h/t Still Real To Us), the backstage heat on Kevin Owens is gone but the same cannot be said for Sami Zayn. Owens has always been close to Vince McMahon and Triple H while Zayn is on the wrong end of the stick when it comes to the booking department.

As recapped by WWE.com, Owens and Zayn teamed up on this week’s SmackDown Live to take on The New Day in a Tag Team Lumberjack Match. Zayn got the victory for their team but he was on the wrong end of a beatdown at the end of the show. Owens managed to escape before Zayn got mauled by The New Day, which led to speculation that the real-life best friends are going to break up.

However, plans can still change and it might lead to an even bigger storyline. After the match, Owens pleaded with Daniel Bryan to not fire him and it resulted in a match with Randy Orton next week. Owens and Zayn had a couple of confrontation with Bryan in the past several weeks, as well as with Shane McMahon.

It should be noted that these are still just purely speculative at the moment and nothing is set in stone in wrestling. Please take it with a grain of salt. The WWE is a very tough place to be in, especially in the backstage where you have the grab the proverbial brass ring to succeed.

