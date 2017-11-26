Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt Xmas With Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Rumors Soar: Will Grinch Steal Holiday For One Parent?

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are getting ready to deck their separate mansions with boughs of holly, but as the couple once known as Brangelina prepares for Christmas, rumors are soaring faster than Santa’s elves can work about their plans for the holidays. Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Vivienne, Knox, and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt aren’t exempt from the rumor mill, with speculation increasing about how their famous parents will decide to celebrate Xmas.

Brad Pitt Fears Lump Of Coal In Stocking From Angelina Jolie?

An insider told Hollywood Life that Brad Pitt is worried he will get the equivalent of a lump of coal in his stocking for Christmas 2017.

“Brad Pitt fears Angelina Jolie will take their kids on a trip for the holiday, leaving him to spend Christmas alone!”

Just as in the heartbreaking Elvis Presley song, “Blue Christmas,” the source claimed that Brad is going to have a sad holiday if the kids aren’t there, with only memories to keep him company. Pitt reportedly has something special that he longs for this Christmas.

The insider revealed that Brad has created a special wish list for the holidays. And it is reportedly not a laser tag set, an expensive watch, or even a luxury hammock that tops his Santa Claus requests, according to the insider.

Pitt wants to spend time with his kids for Christmas, said the source.

Could The Grinch Steal Christmas For One Of Shiloh Jolie-Pitt’s Parents?

The 53-year-old father of Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Vivienne, Knox, and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt struggles during the holiday season, a colleague of Brad’s told Hollywood Life.

“The holidays are extra hard for Brad, especially if Angelina Jolie is particularly Grinchy when Christmas rolls around.”

The insider emphasized that Pitt does not care about getting presents or adult toys for Christmas. He just wants to see the kids during the holidays. Another source told the media outlet that the custody arrangement is challenging for Pitt’s parents as well.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt And Siblings To See Grandparents On Christmas?

The second insider claimed that Brad’s parents would like to see the six kids more frequently. Mr. and Mrs. Pitt reportedly are not spending as much time with their grandchildren as they would like. But, it’s reportedly not likely that Pitt will take the kids all the way to Missouri for Christmas.

“They would love Brad to bring them all to Missouri for Christmas but it is very unlikely Angelina will go for that.”

Pointing out that Angelina Jolie will not want to be without her children on Christmas, the insider also alleged that Pitt is worried that she might take them on a holiday expedition out of the United States.

“What’s even worse is that Brad’s got to worry that she might take them out of the country for the holidays, to London or something. She’s very unpredictable,” claimed Hollywood Life’s source.

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt Christmas Story Could Have Happy Ending

While real life doesn’t always have a happy ending, the movies tend to tie up the loose ends in a pretty bow. And just as with Angelina and Brad’s films, their holiday may turn out to be happy for the couple and all six kids.

“[Angelina Jolie] understands how important it is for her kids to see their father.”

Another insider told Hollywood Life that Jolie invited her estranged husband to go trick-or-treating with the kids on Halloween. That rumored invitation shines a light on the possibility of happy holidays. Because Angelina understands that Brad “will always be a part of the kids’ lives,” the media outlet pointed out that Jolie and Pitt may succeed in balancing the holiday schedule so that the Grinch doesn’t steal the presents and joy.

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt To Reunite On Christmas For Their Kids?

One of the insiders revealed that seeing Angelina and Brad come together and “play nice” on Christmas is what the children want.

“[Shiloh Jolie-Pitt and the other kids] would actually love it if they could spend the whole day with both mom and dad.”

However, Hollywood Life reported that although Jolie and Pitt have “come a long way” since she filed for divorce in 2016, Shiloh’s parents are “definitely not at the stage of being friends” yet. Consequently, it doesn’t seem likely that the entire Brangelina clan will reunite in Missouri, y’all, for a Southern-style family Christmas.

Is Team Brad Pitt Or Camp Angelina Jolie Leaking Information About Their Six Children?

Responding to Hollywood Life’s story that described what Angelina and Brad’s kids reportedly want for Christmas, Gossip Cop investigated and reported that no one on Jolie’s side or Pitt’s side is leaking details about their six kids. Moreover, the allegations that Hollywood Life published about the custody arrangement are not true.

“It is not ‘always up to Angelina’ when Pitt gets to see his sons and daughters. Since their custody battle is not yet resolved, they are working off a temporary agreement that is overseen by a third party.”

Previous stories about the holidays for Brangelina have included Brad and Angelina “fighting” over holiday plans and the children wanting to spend Christmas with both parents. But no one is spilling these details about Jolie, Pitt, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, and the other kids, according to Gossip Cop.

Moreover, investigating Hollywood Life’s new story with the headline “Brad Pitt Missing His Kids: Worries Angelina Jolie Will Take Them Overseas For Xmas,” Gossip Cop pointed out that the insider described as a “colleague” would have no idea about how Brad’s parents feel regarding the custody arrangement.

When it comes to Christmas 2017 for Pitt and Jolie, no plans are being released, according to Gossip Cop. The lack of details is designed to protect the children as well as Angelina and Brad, ensuring their privacy and safety as much as possible. As for where Brad might spend Christmas?

“Pitt spent time with his kids for Christmas last year, and it stands to reason that he will again this time around.”

Regardless of with whom Brad spends Christmas, his time with his children depends on the agreed-upon custody schedule rather than a decision by Angelina, emphasized Gossip Cop.

