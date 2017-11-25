Pelicans News: DeMarcus Cousins & Anthony Davis Help Pelicans Crush Phoenix Suns

On Friday night, New Orleans Pelicans frontcourt of Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins were part of a near 30-point blowout of the Phoenix Suns. New Orleans grabbed a 115-89 win on the road in Phoenix, thanks mostly to the powerful All-Star tandem. Due to their impressive performance through the first three quarters, they were rewarded by getting to sit out the fourth quarter. Here are the latest details on New Orleans’ big win and another Phoenix Suns’ disappointing loss.

As ESPN reported, the New Orleans Pelicans picked up their third-straight win on Friday night due to Davis and Cousins. In the latest victory, Davis ended up with 23 points and nine rebounds, while Cousins had a double-double of 19 points and 10 boards. Guard Jrue Holiday added 18 points in the win with his team going on a first-half scoring spree. New Orleans had 72 points to set the bar for the highest-scoring first half of this NBA season.

The Phoenix Suns felt they might have a solid strategy to target Davis and Cousins in the latest game. Suns’ big men Greg Monroe and Tyson Chandler got the start with Chandler performing better. He had 14 points and nine rebounds, while Monroe was scoreless with four boards in 12 minutes of game time. Leading the way for the Phoenix Suns in the losing effort was T.J. Warren who shot 7-for-14 from the floor and had 18 points. Tyler Ulis contributed 17 points on 8-for-15 shooting, while Devin Booker was held to just 13 points for the game.

Following the big win, Anthony Davis spoke about his team’s scoring output and their ball distribution.

“Whoever is open, that is who we pass the ball to. We passed up a lot of good shots, great shots and trusted our teammate is going to make the shot, make the right plays. We don’t care who scores, as long as the ball goes in the basket.”

While rebounding and turnovers were nearly identical for the two teams, the shooting performances were not. The New Orleans Pelicans were firing on all cylinders with a nearly-50 percent rate for their field goals. The Phoenix Suns shot just 39.4 percent from the field in the loss. The game produced plenty of highlights for New Orleans including the Anthony Davis reel that his team posted to Twitter after the win.

2⃣3⃣ points. 9⃣ rebounds. @AntDavis23 did his thing, leading all scorers on the court tonight. #DoItBig pic.twitter.com/zCbqJOEz5B — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) November 25, 2017

With the latest victory, the New Orleans Pelicans are now 11-8, while the Phoenix Suns fell to 7-13 overall and 4-9 on their home court. Next up, Phoenix will be on the road for a Sunday afternoon game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The New Orleans Pelicans will battle the Golden State Warriors at 8:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Saturday night.

[Featured Image by George Bridges/AP Images]