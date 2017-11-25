Lonzo Ball Says He’s Heard ‘A Lot’ About Not Dating A Kardashian

The pressure is running high for L.A. Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball. Although he’s already landed his second NBA triple double at just 20 years old—the exact same age LeBron James also earned his—Ball is still struggling to make shots, which many do not expect from a No. 2 overall draft pick. Despite all these, however, there’s one thing Ball isn’t worrying about—dating a Kardashian.

The rumored “Kardashian curse” continues to make rounds in the sporting world, particularly in the NBA. When he sat down for the ESPN Los Angeles’ “Mason & Ireland” podcast, Ball revealed that he’s heard “a lot” about not dating a Kardashian, USA Today reported.

Ball shared that he’s been with his longtime girlfriend, Denise Garcia, since they were in high school. When hosts Steve Mason and John Ireland brought up the idea of not dating someone from the Kardashian-Jenner clan, Ball admitted that he’s “heard that a lot.”

Ball and Garcia have been dating since they were students at Chino Hills High School. The couple share a love for athletics, with Garcia serving as the midfielder for UC Riverside’s soccer team. She’s also appeared on the Facebook reality show Ball In The Family.

In an interview with the Daily Bruin, Ball said that he’s always together with his girlfriend and that she’s always been there for him. As to how their relationship is portrayed on Ball In The Family, Ball claimed that it’s “pretty accurate” and that it’s not fake nor scripted.

The famous members of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians family have been accused of having a negative impact on the performance of their athlete boyfriends. For instance, Blake Griffin’s teammates are allegedly claiming that his girlfriend, Kendall Jenner, is the reason why the L.A. Clippers are playing badly this season.

An insider told Hollywood Life that some of Griffin’s teammates are superstitious and believe that the “Kardashian curse” is a real thing. The 28-year-old power forward, however, is just laughing off the rumors and doesn’t believe it’s the reason for their losing streak.

In the past few months, Griffin and Jenner have been spotted going on several romantic dates. The 22-year-old model has also been supporting Griffin courtside.

