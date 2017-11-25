Phoenix Suns Trade News: Eric Bledsoe Says Teammates Had His Back In Bucks’ Visit To Phoenix

Eric Bledsoe recently made his return to play his former team after the Phoenix Suns traded him to the Milwaukee Bucks. His reception wasn’t quite a warm one, as Bledsoe had to withstand boos from the Phoenix fans due to the way his final days as a member of the Suns ended. However, Bledsoe recently praised his teammates for giving him support through that particular situation in Phoenix.

As reported by ESPN on Thursday, the Bucks vs. Suns game finished in overtime with a 113-107 score in Milwaukee’s favor. Bledsoe ended up scoring 30 points in the win on 11-for-26 shooting with 17 of his points coming in the first half. The former Suns’ guard also grabbed six rebounds and seven assists in that first game back against his former team. During his time there, he heard it from the Phoenix Suns’ home area fans, though.

It was noted that Bledsoe had some cheers and boos during the team introductions but received boos everytime he touched the ball in the game. There were also fans with large signs near courtside which had various jabs inscribed at Bledsoe on them. The reason for the Phoenix Suns’ fans booing treatment of the veteran guard was the result of his previous request to be traded by the team. Back in October, he was “directed” to stay away from the Suns and eventually benched until a trade was worked out with the Bucks.

Bledsoe gave high praise to his new Milwaukee Bucks teammates for helping him during the return to face the Phoenix Suns but also said he couldn’t fault the fans for how they reacted to his return.

“My teammates did a hell of a job. I couldn’t credit them anymore. As much as I wanted to win this game, they had my back. It is what it is. They’re just cheering for their team, doing what they are supposed to do. You can’t blame them for that.”

Bucks head coach Jason Kidd, also a former Phoenix Suns player at one point in his playing days, praised Bledsoe for how he did. “I thought he did great,” Kidd said. “It’s not easy to come back where you played so soon.”

"My teammates did a hell of a job today. I couldn’t credit them more. As much as I wanted to win this game, they had my back." – @EBled2 pic.twitter.com/yjYSHe12P6 — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) November 23, 2017

For Bledsoe, that will be his only visit to play the Phoenix Suns this season. The two teams won’t play again until Monday, January 22, 2018, and that game will be on the Milwaukee Bucks’ home court. So Bledsoe persevered through the boos, scored 30, and picked up the win. He and his team couldn’t hope for much more than that in a return met with a hostile response from the crowd.

[Featured Image by Aaron Gash/AP Images]