Miss Tanzania Reportedly Only Has $80 As She Competes In Miss Universe But Love and Support Poured In For Her

In a prestigious competition like the Ms. Universe, each candidates vying for the crown is preparing day in and day out just to bring home the crown.

This year, 92 elegant ladies across the globe are vying for that $300,000-worth Miss Universe crown. All these girls have advocacies and stories to tell.

Yet, a day before the coronation night, one story stood out of the rest — Ms. Tanzania Lilian Ericaah Mahamud reportedly only has $80 pocket money as she competes in the most talked about beauty pageant in the universe.

According to The Trending Facts,aside from the pocket money woes she is facing, Ms. Tanzania has a more pressing problem. Unlike other contestants, Ms. Tanzania only brought two baggage all the way to Las Vegas. This means she only has limited wardrobes for the said competition. The official instagram account of Ms. Tanzania said most of her wardrobes were given to her by various Tanzanian designers as support for the candidate.

Despite this sad news, support and love from various people on the internet still poured in for Lilian Ericaah. A lot of people took to twitter to show their support and admiration to Ms. Tanzania for continuing her Ms. Universe journey amid the setbacks she is facing.

She is beautiful.

She is strong.

She is fighter.

She is inspiration She is "Lilian Ericaah"#MissUniverse #Tanzania Share the supports from Thailand pic.twitter.com/XmyD0gRsXs — ????SantaKris????is coming to town???? (@silverdust_7th) November 22, 2017

I know i'm from Philippines but i will give my vote to MISS TANZANIA! ????#MissUniverse #Tanzania — Rachel for the 4th crown! (@VionaMelisa) November 21, 2017

My small voice that would like to encourage you Love from Thailand#MissUniverse #Tanzania pic.twitter.com/3AQDMDqu5h — Mr.A (@Mr_A1987z) November 22, 2017

Lilian Ericaah Maraule, 23, is a model and she works as broadcaster at Tanzania Broadcasting Corporation TBL International radio. In her official Ms. Universe video, Lilian Ericaah told a touching and inspiring story about young African girls who miss schooling due to early marriage and pregnancy. Her advocacy is for these young girls to pursue and finish their studies despite the struggles they have to face. Lilian Ericaah added that she grew up with her mother, who died when he was a 7th grader.

“My program is about Africa. We unite Africa through music and different stuff. The main thing that made me talk about Africa is because of the young girls in Africa. Most of them they don’t go to school. They get married in a young age. And they do not focus in having a good life by themselves. I grew up with my mother though she passed away when I was in Grade 7 but she was a person who truly wanted me to be successful. By broadcasting day and day, by encouraging the young girls to go to school, it really brings change. I get different calls from listeners, I get different messages of them being encouraged. I want the girls to stand up and go for education, it’s really important. Nowadays, we don’t have to wait for men to put food on the table. We have to have the 50-50 issue.” https://www.instagram.com/p/BbwChFDBMUi/?taken-by=missuniversetz

We need to vote for Lilian @lilian_ericaah Thank you all those who have voted remember that online you can vote 10 times every day until the 25th November Kunbuka kupiga kura! Kwa aiku una kura 10 mpk tarehe 25 Novemba usiache kupiga kura na kura zote mpe mrembo wetu Lilian #MissUniverse #Tanzania #ConfidentlyBeautiful A post shared by MISS UNIVERSE TANZANIA (@missuniversetz) on Nov 23, 2017 at 4:28pm PST

Although she is facing a really tough battle ahead, Lilian Ericaah is surely going to strut her way through that Universe crown. We wish you all the best, Ms. Tanzania.

[Featured Image by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images]