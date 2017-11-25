Brad Pitt Does Not Regret Leaving Jennifer Aniston For Angelina Jolie: Will Brangelina Reunite For Xmas?

The news that Angelina Jolie had filed for divorce from Brad Pitt sparked speculation about how Jennifer Aniston felt. Rumors have soared in recent months that Brad and Jennifer have reunited, with Pitt reportedly taking a second chance at love and Aniston endangering her marriage to Justin Theroux in order to renew her romance with Brad.

Brad Pitt Left Jennifer Aniston For 10 Years And Six Kids With Angelina Jolie: Any Regrets?

Gossip Cop reported that a new story is claiming Brad Pitt views leaving Jennifer Aniston to date Angelina Jolie ranks as “one of the biggest mistakes of his life.” The tabloid tale also claimed that fans who have longed for Jennifer and Brad to renew their romance can feel hopeful.

“Fans who [have] wanted the exes to get back together ever since their divorce in 2005 now have cause for hope.”

The source said that Pitt regretted having abandoned Aniston. During the months since Jolie filed for divorce, Brad supposedly has recognized that he erred. Pitt now is confiding in friends (who don’t seem to be able to keep a secret very well) that he is “seeing everything more clearly,” claimed the so-called insider.

Jennifer Aniston Rumored To Have Problems With Justin Theroux, Turning To Brad Pitt

Claiming that Pitt is eager to grab a “second chance at love” with Aniston, the magazine also came up with a way to deal with the fact that Jennifer is currently married to Justin Theroux.

“The magazine falsely contends [Jennifer Aniston] is having marital issues with her husband Justin Theroux.”

Turning back to the topic of Brad’s alleged desire to get back together with Jennifer, the story discusses how Aniston and Pitt partnered in the production company Plan B. Brad is still involved, and he reportedly wants Jennifer to be involved once more.

Brad Pitt Gets Revenge On Angelina Jolie Through Jennifer Aniston?

The tabloid’s source also said that Jennifer is willing to team up with Brad again because she dreams of “an Academy Award for Best Actress, something that’s evaded both her and Angelina.” However, Jolie owns two Academy Awards, such as her Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for Girl, Interrupted.

Adding to the contradictions in the tale, the same magazine claimed in April that Brad had already chosen Jennifer as his co-star in Ad Astra as an act of revenge on Angelina Jolie. However, it’s well-known that Pitt’s co-star is Ruth Negga. Referring to Pitt’s alleged casting of Aniston, Brad’s rep told Gossip Cop that the allegations were “total nonsense on every possible level in every possible way.”

Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt: No Mistake

As for Pitt thinking that leaving Jennifer Aniston for Angelina Jolie ranks as “one of the biggest mistakes of his life,” an insider told Gossip Cop it is not true. Brad and Angelina enjoyed more than a decade as a couple and cherish their six children, pointed out the source.

“[Pitt and Jolie] spent more than a decade together and have six kids together.”

Moreover, the insider denied that Brad is seeking a second chance at love with Jennifer Aniston. There also is not a reason for fans to hope that Pitt and Aniston will reunite, because Jennifer’s marriage to Justin Theroux is alive and well.

Will Shiloh Jolie-Pitt’s Parents Reunite For Christmas?

Holidays for celebrity couples with children always invite speculation. Given that Brad is not seeking to reunite with Jennifer Aniston, is it possible that he and Angelina Jolie could come together and spend Christmas with Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Vivienne, Knox, and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt?

Pitt and Jolie live near each other in separate residences, adding to speculation that they could reunite. But such proximity is actually common for celebrities with kids who have split, pointed out E News.

“For celebrities faced with co-parenting challenges, sometimes the best option…is to stay local.”

Even though Angelina moved close to Brad, it reportedly was done to provide for “separate spaces” that still make it easy to exchange the children and maintain their routine, according to the publication.

Gossip Cop pointed out that numerous reports recently have claimed that Pitt and Jolie have already secretly reunited. But despite allegations that Brad and Angelina are in love again and “meant to be together,” an insider told the media outlet that Jolie and Pitt are not ready at this point to return to their marriage.

