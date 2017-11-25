The Undertaker Present At ‘Survivor Series’ And He Looked Ready To Wrestle, Says WWE Legend

The Undertaker is presumably retired after losing to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33 earlier this year. However, the Royal Rumble is fast approaching and it means WrestleMania season is in the air, which will lead to a lot of speculations about the status of The Undertaker. The latest news has revealed that “The Deadman” was in great shape and present at Survivor Series.

In the latest episode of Dinner With The King podcast (h/t Cageside Seats), Jerry “The King” Lawler revealed that The Undertaker was backstage at Survivor Series. Lawler noted that the 52-year-old WWE legend was looking good, and he looked ready to make a return. “The King” also believes that The Undertaker could wrestle a few more matches, based on how he looked last Sunday.

“I think he might have looked too good. I think when you get when you hang around or you show up and you look that good, they in the WWE, they’re ready for you to come back. You know, closer to the time after WrestleMania and I think I said that I believe we’ve seen the last of The Undertaker in the ring. Now, I’m going to I’m going to go back on my word. Just looking at him the other night, I think there’s some more matches left in The Undertaker.”

If you’re wondering why The Undertaker stayed in shape, he is set to make his return to WWE television next year. As announced by WWE.com, The Undertaker will make an appearance at the 25th-anniversary show on January 22, 2018, along with other WWE legends such as Shawn Michaels, Ric Flair, Bret Hart, Mick Foley, and Kevin Nash.

It will be the first WWE television appearance for The Undertaker ever since losing to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33. Many fans assumed that The Undertaker retired after the match because he left his signature hat, gloves, and coat in the middle of the ring, which is an obvious sign that he is hanging it up.

However, there have been rumors of The Undertaker making a return for the past several months. According to PW Insider (h/t Wrestle Zone), The Undertaker was at SummerSlam and he worked in the ring before the event, taking bumps off camera. There were even speculations that he would return to the event but it did not happen.

It should be noted that The Undertaker is neither active nor retired but two things are sure. First, The Undertaker will return to the WWE next year, and second, he has been loyal to Vince McMahon. If the WWE chairman wants him to wrestle one more match at WrestleMania 34, he will surely do it in a heartbeat because he has always been a company guy.

[Featured Image by WWE]