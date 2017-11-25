Gwen Stefani Says Everyone Asked ‘What Are You Doing?’ When She Started Dating Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani is admitting that those closest to her, including herself, were all left pretty confused when she first started dating country star Blake Shelton two years ago. Stefani opened up about finding love again with Shelton in a very candid new interview, where she recalled how the two first got together in 2015, mere months after they both split from their spouses.

Gwen revealed this week that she believes finding love with Blake was a gift from God, describing her relationship with her fellow The Voice coach as a being “spiritual intervention” from above.

“Never in my wildest dreams would I ever imagine the miracle that happened to me,” she recently told Yahoo! of coupling up with the country star shortly after her 14-year marriage to Bush rocker Gavin Rossdale and Shelton’s four-year marriage to Miranda Lambert broke down. “It was a spiritual intervention. It was a true miracle.”

Stefani has never officially confirmed the speculation, though she’s strongly hinted that a report by Us Weekly claiming Gavin allegedly had an affair with their nanny was true, something she seemingly touched on when discussing how she and Blake got together in the middle of her split.

“I think the only way I got through all the hard times is just my spiritual faith and my belief in God because I’ve just seen the miracles around me,” she said.

Watching this guy @blakeshelton #cmtawards gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Jun 7, 2017 at 6:11pm PDT

“[I] wasn’t even looking [for love] or trying or anything” Gwen then continued of not trying to fall in love again so soon after her nasty split. “I know everybody was like, ‘What are you doing?’ I was the same way! But it just happened, and I just took it.”

Continuing to gush over her boyfriend of two years, Stefani then continued to refer to their love as being a “gift” from God during one of the hardest times in her life.

“Honestly, that’s just how I got through it and how I got to this place and recognized the gift that was given to me: a new friendship,” the “Used To Love You” singer told the outlet while getting extremely candid about her romance. “[Shelton] was just one of the gifts that I was given. And I’m so very, very, very grateful.”

Gwen and Blake haven’t exactly made a secret of their romance since they started dating in 2015, most recently sharing a number of sweet photos and videos with her fans showing how she and the “Every Time I Hear That Song” singer spent Thanksgiving together.

The couple looked seriously loved-up in Blake’s home state of Oklahoma where Gwen and her three sons, 11-year-old Kingston, 9-year-old Zuma, and 3-year-old Apollo, spent the holiday with the country star’s family and friends.

Stefani gave fans an inside look at how she and her man celebrated together as a family, and also shared a sweet photo of her boyfriend planting a kiss on her cheek on social media.

“Had the best thanksgiving,” she captioned the adorable snap, alongside a heart emoji.

Stefani and Shelton’s sweet family Thanksgiving came shortly after the former No Doubt singer confessed that she’s the one responsible for Blake being named People magazine’s “Sexiest Man Alive,” which caused a whole lot of backlash earlier this month.

Gwen confessed during a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that her boyfriend was originally going to turn down the annual honor until she convinced him to accept the prestigious title and pose for the outlet’s photo shoot.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]