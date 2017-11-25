Kim Kardashian Asks Her Legal Team To Help Free Cyntoia Brown And Alice Johnson

Looks like Kim Kardashian is already working hard on keeping her promise to free Cyntoia Brown and Alice Johnson. The 37-year-old reality star reportedly coordinated with her high-powered legal team to assist the women in their bid for freedom.

According to reports, the KKW Beauty owner instructed her lawyers to do everything they can to help free Brown and Johnson. Cyntoia, 29, was sentenced to life imprisonment after killing a man who allegedly used her for sex. On the other hand, Alice, 62, is serving 21 years of a life sentence for a first time, non-violent drug offense.

Shawn Holley, Kardashian’s high-caliber lawyer, confirmed to the Daily News that she was tapped by the reality star to help find a way to release Brown and Johnson. Holley revealed that she and her team are already coordinating with the convicts’ team of lawyers.

“Kim asked me several weeks ago how she could help Alice Johnson in her fight for justice,” Holley told the outlet. “We then began corresponding with Alice and her team of lawyers. Since then, Kim has championed the cause of Cyntoia Brown and asked me to help her get involved in that effort as well.”

Proving that they are serious about their campaign, Holley has a conference call scheduled Friday in order to discuss the release of Brown and Johnson. Although no plans have been hammered out yet, many are optimistic that Kim Kardashian’s lawyer will give the women a higher chance of being released.

Interestingly, there were claims that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has been secretly working on helping Alice Johnson’s case for over a month now and has been going on since.

Aside from Kim, ACLU also picked Johnson’s case for their ad campaign to end mass incarceration.

According to Holley, Johnson has been “a model prisoner and has the support of the warden, government officials and a host of others in her bid for release.”

Meanwhile, other celebrities also expressed their support to Brown by posting about her case using the now viral hashtag “#FreeCyntoiaBrown.”

British model Cara Delevigne took to Instagram and bluntly described the justice system as “backwards.”

Rihanna, on the other hand, called the verdict “horribly wrong” while Lauren Jauregui demands the courts to “stop punishing and shaming victims.”

Cyntoia Brown was arrested and tried for murder as an adult at 16-years-old for killing a 43-year-old man who hired her as a prostitute. She has already spent more than a decade in prison.

