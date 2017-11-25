‘General Hospital’ Buzz: Was Dr. Kim Nero Involved In The Jason-Drew Memory Swap Experiments?

General Hospital (GH) spoilers and buzz hint that Dr. Kim Nero (Tamara Braun) might have been involved with Dr. Andre Maddox (Anthony Montgomery) in the brain mapping and memory swap experiments that used Susan Moore’s twins, Jason and Drew, as guinea pigs.

The speculation was sparked after some General Hospital fans claimed that Kim looked like she was ready for the encounter with Patient 6 (Steve Burton) and that her display of emotion when she first sighted Patient 6 at the Corinthos’ Thanksgiving dinner party did not appear to be spontaneous. She looked suspiciously calm when the man who might have been her ex-husband, Drew, suddenly entered the room. Some fans claimed that her subdued emotion raises important questions and suggests that her identification of Patient 6 as Drew might not have been sincere, according to Celeb Dirty Laundry.

Other fans noted that it seemed odd that a reclusive medic felt comfortable with her son, Oscar (Garren Stitt), dating Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy), the step-daughter of the notorious mobster, Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard), and his wife, Carly (Laura Wright).

The apparent incongruities have sparked speculation that it could even turn out that Dr. Kim Nero was the specialist who led the brain mapping and memory switching experiments that ruined the lives of the Quartermaine twins, Jason and Drew. The fact that she is a medical professional who spends much of her time at work indicates that she could be a researcher. Fans will recall that she excused her inability to meet Carly earlier by claiming she was always busy at work.

We know nothing about her area of specialization in the medical field. Fans will have more reasons to be suspicious of Kim if it turns out that she works in a relevant medical field, such as neurology. Her past links with Drew also add to suspicion because she might have been responsible for drafting Drew into the sinister memory experiments and thus might have known something about his sudden disappearance. This, in turn, could explain why Kim has been unwilling to talk to her son, Oscar, about her father.

Fans will also recall that Oscar and Josslyn, who have been conducting investigations of their own to uncover information about Oscar’s missing father, concluded that the mysterious man might have sent the farewell letter he supposedly wrote to Kim in 2003 when he left for military deployment. Military deployment could turn out to be the ruse under which Drew was drafted for the sinister experiments with Kim’s knowledge.

Regardless of whether it turns out that she was involved in the memory swap study, the timing of Kim’s first appearance on the daytime drama is significant. General Hospital executive producer, Frank Valentini, admitted that she will play a key role in the lengthy storyline.