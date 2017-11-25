Melissa Rivers Reflects On ‘Fashion Police’ As Her Mother’s 22-Year Red Carpet Tradition Comes To An End

Melissa Rivers is saying goodbye to an important part of her mother’s legacy. Fashion Police, the red carpet themed E! commentary series Melissa’s mother, Joan Rivers, once ruled, is about to end its seven-year run. In an interview with the New York Post, Melissa revealed that the end of Fashion Police was the network’s idea.

“Obviously I was not thrilled with it,” Rivers told the Post. “But when you step back and look at it … it’s really hard to just be down [about it]. I’m so proud of Fashion Police and that it’s a part of my family’s legacy.”

Melissa also revealed that her mother would be upset about the cancellation of Fashion Police.

“She loved that show and loved being a part of it,” Rivers said.

“Our tape days, no matter what was going on in the office or in anyone else’s lives, the two hours that we walked on set every week and got to tape that show was just so much fun. Everyone walked away happy and laughing. I think my mother would be sad to lose that — to not have that guaranteed two hours of good time once a week.”

Fashion Police was inspired by Joan Rivers’ popular segments on E’s! Live from the Red Carpet. Joan’s E! segments date back to 1995 and they became a mandatory part of every awards show as red carpet hits and misses were highlighted.

Indeed, back in the 1990s, Joan Rivers and her daughter Melissa changed the red carpet forever when they asked awards ceremony attendees the all-important question: “Who are you wearing?” In 2010, Joan Rivers revealed to E! News that her inquiries about designer gowns spawned today’s red carpet culture.

“We were the only ones that did [red carpet commentary] in the beginning and we came up with the phrase ‘Who are you wearing?’ and all that stuff,” Joan said.

The early seasons of Fashion Police featured Joan Rivers and a team of co-panelists that featured George Kotsiopoulos, Giuliana Rancic, and Kelly Osbourne, while later panels included Kathy Griffin, Margaret Cho, NeNe Leakes, and fashion stylist Brad Gorecki.

The fashion commentary came with biting categories, such as “Slut Cut” and “Starlet or Streetwalker.” Not surprisingly, some of Joan Rivers’ critiques were controversial. There was borderline body-shaming, slut-shaming, and a steady stream of off-color jokes. Of Rihanna’s 2012 Grammy Awards dress, Joan Rivers famously said, “Rihanna could make a full body cast look sexy. And, if she keeps dating Chris Brown, she might.”

While Fashion Police hit some major bumps in the road after Joan’s death in 2014, Melissa Rivers later stepped in as co-host to try to save her mother’s show. Three years later, Fashion Police takes its final walk down the red carpet.

The series finale for Fashion Police, titled Fashion Police: The Farewell, will include memorable moments as well as never-before-seen footage of Joan Rivers cut from a previously unaired episode that pokes fun at 1980s fashion.

“We had an evergreen show that we had banked right before my mother passed,” Melissa revealed. “It was a throwback to the ’80s — we show pictures of celebrities from the ’80s and they were talking about them.”

While Melissa Rivers admits she is “sad” over the end of Fashion Police, she’s proud of the red carpet tradition her mother launched nearly 22 years ago.

Here’s a look back at some of Joan Rivers’ wildest moments on Fashion Police.

Fashion Police: The Farewell airs Monday, Nov. 27 at 8 p.m. ET on E!

[Featured Image by Timothy White/E!]