‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Sami Brady Devastated, Is Her Relationship With Will Horton Destroyed Forever?

Days of our Lives spoilers two weeks ahead reveal Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney) will receive devastating news. After what happens with Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson,) does this have to do with Will Horton (Chandler Massey)? Is her relationship with the young man ruined forever because of her outrageous plan?

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Sami Brady is desperate to have Will Horton remember his true identity. Mostly, she wants him to recall that she is his mother. Due to Susan Banks’ (Eileen Davidson) lies and brainwashing, he strongly dislikes Sami. After Ben Weston, also known as the Necktie Killer, tells the young man the truth about Sami’s plan, Will’s dislike will turn into hatred.

Days of our Lives spoilers two weeks ahead tease Sami will find out devastating news. Even though the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest didn’t go into details, it must have to do with her son. After Ben tells Will that re-enacting his attempted murder is all Sami’s idea, the young man blasts his mother. He ends up telling her that he never wants to see her again.

This is the worst news that Sami could receive. All of her life, ever since Will was born, Sami has done everything for her son. Some of her craziest schemes were to benefit or help Will in some way. So, for him to want nothing to do with her is probably worse than death for Sami.

Days of our Lives spoilers suggest that this won’t be the end of their relationship, though. It would not make fans happy and head writer Ron Carlivati knows that. Will Horton might hate Sami right now, but eventually, he will remember who he is. When that happens, he will understand why Sami felt compelled to set up such an outlandish scheme.

However, until that happens, Sami needs to back off, which is what Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) has been advising all of this time. For once, Sami needs to listen to her mother. Being a wise psychiatrist, she knows the best way to handle this troubling situation. Marlena also has a connection to Will. Not just with who he used to be, but with who he is now. She knows not to push him too far, and she warned Sami that her antics could just make things worse. It seems she was right, as Sami will find out soon enough.

So fun to be back home!!! Working with @DeidreHall_Official & #drakehogestyn! See Marlena & Sami back together again on #Days today! #family A post shared by Ali Sweeney (@alisweeney) on Oct 18, 2017 at 11:31am PDT

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.

[Featured Image by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP Images]