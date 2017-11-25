After spending more than four decades in prison, horrific mass murderer and cult leader Charles Manson died on November 19. The news from the authorities that the 83-year-old Manson had succumbed to death came a week after it was reported that the head of the Manson Family was hospitalized for four days. Days after his death, it was announced that an upcoming documentary titled Charles Manson: The Final Words will shed more light on his life — not only as a criminal who was arrested multiple times and a drug and sex addict who reportedly organized sex parties for his Family members but also as a cult leader and how his words affected the masses.

After Charles Manson’s passing, people all around the world started to read more and more about Charles Manson. All of a sudden topics like “What will happen to Charles Manson’s body?” “How are Sharon Tate family members reacting?” and “What happened to the remaining Family Members” started to get a heavy trend on social media engines. Many are now wondering what were Charles Manson’s last words.

Ahead of the aforementioned documentary, Ben Gurecki — Charles Manson’s long-time friend — revealed what he said during their final telephone conversation.

According to The Sun, shortly before Charles Manson was hospitalized, the head of the Family rang his longtime friend Ben Gurecki and told him, “Gone in the sky, the dead but never die.”

After this hallucinating or eerie quote, he told his friend that he has a love for each and everyone.

Check out the entire alleged transcript of his conversation.

“Not yet found just a dream of hearsay. Who’s, what’s, for what? We each can make up our own dreams with the storyline as soon as we are nowhere we can change. As soon as I get up, out, around me will become a team. The beast, a priest, midnight, am not as much as all. Nothing with everyone and everything over and gone to start backward again and again to nowhere and nothing again. To where you know it all as forever and some more, nothing again to where you know it all as forever and some more. Love for all. You are or could maybe and more. Not at…”

Not only this, there are several reports that Charles Manson has alleged plans to take revenge on humanity after his death.

An alleged report from IBT suggested that Charles Manson – who orchestrated murders in August 1969 that included eight-month pregnant Sharon Tate – reportedly planned to take revenge from his grave after using voodoo potions that will turn himself into a zombie.

Retired Los Angeles prosecutor Stephen Kay said Charles Manson — who once told his followers that he is the second coming of Jesus Christ — was obsessed with black magic and the power it gives.

“He was making little dolls, like voodoo dolls, of people. And he would stick needles in them, hoping to injure the live person the doll was fashion after. He said his main activity was making those dolls,” an alleged statement added.

These claims are not confirmed by prison authorities.

