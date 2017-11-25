Scott Disick, Sofia Richie Romance: He’s Stopped Partying Amid Engagement Rumors

Scott Disick has changed his entire outlook on life since getting with Sofia Richie, it has been reported.

The self-proclaimed sex addict has supposedly stopped partying now that he’s said to be in a committed relationship with the Instagram model, and from what’s been gathered, the father of three has never felt better about his life.

Before getting with Richie, Scott Disick had little to no control over his life, his spending habits, and his outrageous behavior when clubbing with his pals, but now that he’s with the 19-year-old, all that has changed.

People claim that Scott has changed drastically and everyone around him has praised him on the new life he’s living now with Sofia.

While many of his friends and family members questioned his intentions on dating someone as young as Richie, they are now seeing that she’s having a positive impact on Scott Disick’s life and are no longer judgmental about their relationship.

Scott and Sofia have been dating for the past couple of months, having enjoyed endless vacations to Europe together, with reported plans to take their romance to the next level in the coming weeks.

Things have been working out great for the two, who always find time to be with one another, and now that their friends are off their backs, they are really enjoying themselves as one happy couple.

It’s no secret that when Scott Disick was still with Kourtney Kardashian, he was alleged to have been dealing with substance abuse and had very little control over his liquor intake, resulting in him checking into a rehab facility to get immediate help.

Still, even after that, cheating scandals had circulated the internet, consequently leading for Kourtney to end the relationship.

Despite their chaotic past together, Kourt is said to be happy for Scott Disick now that he’s found happiness and is changing his life for the better because his new positive outlook on life assures Kourtney he’ll be an even greater father for their kids.

News of Scott Disick’s decision to leave the partying scene behind comes amid rumors circulating the internet claiming that Scott and Sofia eventually see themselves getting married.

