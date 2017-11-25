Donald Trump Claimed He Turned Down ‘Time’ Person Of The Year Honor, The Magazine Says He’s Lying About It

Donald Trump claims that he turned down Time magazine’s Person of the Year honor.

Not so fast, the magazine answered.

On Wednesday, the president tweeted that he was contacted by the magazine offering him to be the Person of the Year for the second consecutive year. After his surprising win in the 2016 presidential election, Trump was named to the honor and graced the cover of Time magazine.

According to Trump, he almost got the honor again — but says he turned down the magazine after being told he would have to give an interview as well.

He tweeted: “Time Magazine called to say that I was PROBABLY going to be named ‘Man (Person) of the Year,’ like last year, but I would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot. I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway!”

But as the Telegraph noted, Time magazine very quickly shot down the president, saying that his statement was not true at all.

“The President is incorrect about how we choose Person of the Year. TIME does not comment on our choice until publication, which is December 6,” the magazine tweeted.

This is not the first time that Donald Trump has gotten into a bit of trouble with Time magazine. Earlier this year, a report noted that several of Trump-owned properties had a framed copy of Time magazine with Trump on the cover, praising his work on The Apprentice. But the magazine cover was a fake, as Time never actually had Trump on the cover related to his work on The Apprentice.

The Photoshopped magazines were reportedly taken down after the report identifying it as a fake.

It’s not all that unusual that Donald Trump makes a statement that turns out to be false. As CNN noted earlier this month, the president has been saying things that are untrue at a rate of 5.5 statements every day for each day of his presidency. The report found that Trump had made 1,628 false or misleading claims through his first 298 days in office. That puts Trump on pace to make more than 2,000 untrue statements in the first year of his presidency alone.

Trump has frequently sparred with the media, including a long-running feud with CNN that has led the president to declare the cable network “fake news” on a number of occasions. Trump also attacks print media, often taking aim at the New York Times and Washington Post when the outlets publish stories critical of the president.

Donald Trump has not yet responded to Time magazine’s claim that he was lying about the Person of the Year honor.

