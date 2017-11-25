Kylie Jenner Refusing To Share Pregnancy Until Baby Birth: ‘KUWTK’ Special Still Happening?

Kylie Jenner has refused to share any news regarding her pregnancy until she has given birth, according to a new report.

The reality star, who sources revealed in September was expecting her first child, is said to have no interest in sharing the news with the world, despite the fact that her fans are already aware of the fact that she has a bun in the oven.

According to People, however, Kylie Jenner couldn’t care less whether people know or not — she’s not confirming anything, and neither will her family.

For right now, her main concern is that she doesn’t stress herself about the media speculation and that she remains healthy and happy whilst staying out of the limelight.

Sources claim that Kylie Jenner has been hiding out in Calabasas and Hidden Hills since the news of her pregnancy broke.

She knows she can stay there without photographers lurking around every corner, and it’s given her time to readjust her forthcoming life as a mother to a newborn baby — she’s preparing herself for a new chapter and doesn’t want any interference right now.

Sources tell the publication that Kylie Jenner will eventually give fans an insight look to all things regarding her baby, but it won’t be anytime soon because she’s not focused on that right now.

so… the Holiday Collection launches today ???? A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Nov 22, 2017 at 10:40am PST

Her health has been the most important, and with her being just two months away until she’s giving birth, Kylie Jenner sees no reason why she should be forced to make any sort of announcement when she doesn’t feel like it.

The 20-year-old and her family have been designing the nursery room for the supposed baby girl Kylie is expecting at the end of January.

People around the TV star have noticed her behavior change completely. She’s really into her pregnancy right now and is putting her baby before anything else — there’s no magazine offer that’s going to get her to pose with her baby bump out, it’s simply not going to happen.

Red Velvet Holiday Lip Kit is officially available on KylieCosmetics.com ???? A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Nov 22, 2017 at 3:24pm PST

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott will be living together upon the baby’s arrival, it’s been rumored, with no current plans to shoot scenes with the newborn in two upon the little girl’s arrival for Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

