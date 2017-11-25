Miley Cyrus: Why She’s Furious About Pregnancy Reports, As Liam Hemsworth Puts Wedding On Hold

Miley Cyrus is livid that fans think she’s pregnant with her first child, it’s been claimed.

The singer, who recently shared a photo of herself at Thanksgiving dinner with her family, made headlines as fans began speculating whether the 25-year-old was expecting.

Supposedly, the photo showed Miley sporting what appeared to be a slight baby bump, which Cyrus has since gone on to describe as nothing more than an overfed stomach.

it’s been claimed that people thinking she was pregnant made her a little conscious about herself— she knows she’s not expecting a baby and that it was really just the food she ate which made her look a little fuller than usual.

It goes without saying, however, that while Miley Cyrus isn’t pregnant, she sees herself being a mother eventually when the timing is right.

A source continues to tell the publication that Miley can’t wait to tie the knot and become a mother, but it doesn’t seem as Liam Hemsworth is on the same page with his fiancée right now.

The actor, who is so focused on his movie career, doesn’t seem to find the need in rushing into anything — Miley Cyrus knows that he loves her more than anything, and they’ll always be together, so to him, there’s no rush for anything right now.

Birthday Mood ! A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Nov 23, 2017 at 12:08pm PST

While Miley understands where Liam is coming from, settling down and getting married has been something she’s thought about for so long, hence why she accepted his marriage proposal four years ago.

An insider adds by saying that if Liam told her he was ready to start a family and get married, she would make it happen in an instant, but since he’s not, they are simply taking things one step at a time.

Lili turnt the birthday party ! Blingin rainbow hoops ! He says there's more comin! Hehe! ???????????????????????? A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Nov 23, 2017 at 10:38am PST

Miley Cyrus is very understanding of Hemsworth’s point of view, but it then doesn’t help when fans start to speculate whether she’s pregnant because she knows she wants to have a child eventually, with her bloated stomach having been mainly because she ate too much food.

Miley Cyrus has yet to comment on plans for her wedding to Liam, having now been engaged to Hemsworth for two years. Their initial engagement was called off when the two broke up in 2013 before reconciling a year later.

[Featured Image by Rich Polk/Getty Images]