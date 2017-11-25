Joe Alwyn: Taylor Swift’s Latest Boyfriend Could Be ‘The One,’ Reportedly Has Her Thinking About Marriage

Joe Alwyn may finally be getting Taylor Swift to settle down.

The newest boyfriend for the notorious serial-dating pop singer has reportedly made a big and very quick impression on her, and friends of Taylor said she may actually be thinking about marriage. The two have been dating for several weeks, and those close to Taylor Swift said they haven’t seen her so happy in a long time.

A new report from Hollywood Life noted that Taylor’s friends see something very different in her.

“Joe [Alwyn] and Taylor [Swift] are absolutely perfect for each other,” and unnamed source told the celebrity news outlet. “Their personalities totally balance each other out. This is probably the healthiest relationship Taylor has ever been in, and she’s incredibly happy.”

And just as importantly, the relationship with Joe Alwyn is free of drama, the friend told the outlet. The source said that he and Taylor support each other and have mutual respect, even though they can’t be together much.

“Even when they are thousands of miles apart, they make the effort to stay connected, by texting, FaceTiming and emailing each other—Taylor and Joe are fully committed to maintaining a healthy loving relationship, and they are in it for the long term,” the source said.

The report added that Taylor Swift is determined to make the relationship work once she goes on tour next year, leading to rumors that she could be thinking about marriage with the 26-year-old.

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn had done a good job of keeping their relationship quiet for the first few weeks (or months) they were together. As Cosmopolitan noted, it is believed that the two first met back in May 2016, when they attended the Met Gala. Others say they actually met in October of that year at a concert in New York City, and the next month Taylor was spotted going to see Joe’s movie, Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk.

Is this what Taylor Swift in love looks like? https://t.co/wz89IwqCwJ — ELLE Magazine (US) (@ELLEmagazine) November 24, 2017

The first time that two were officially connected was May 2017, when The Sun reported that the two had been secretly dating for a few months.

Their relationship now appears to be quite strong, despite their often conflicting schedules. While Taylor Swift’s music may be keeping her busy, Joe Alwyn has quite a busy schedule himself. The London-born actor has an incredibly busy slate, including filming for the movie Operation Finale and three other projects in the final stages of production.

If it’s true that Taylor Swift is thinking about marriage with Joe Alwyn, she may be doing a good job keeping it under wraps. The pop singer still hasn’t said much about her relationship, though she has referenced Joe in a number of songs from her newest album.

