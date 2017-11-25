‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: ‘B&B’ Alum Rome Flynn Went From Homeless To Soap Stud, Now He’s Giving Back

The Bold And The Beautiful spoilers reveal Rome Flynn, who formerly portrayed Zende Forrester, didn’t grow up with an easy life. Like many people, his childhood had good times as well as bad times. Some of those included his family being homeless. Now, years later, he is an amazing actor with a growing resume on international platforms. Find out his story and how he is now making sure to give back.

According to The State Journal-Register, Rome Flynn and his family are giving back to the community by serving a Thanksgiving meal at the future site of Nickey’s Home Style Restaurant. Flynn, the eldest son of Nickey Alexander, helped organize the event. Alexander, a mother of eight, noted that many give out turkeys and food boxes for the holidays. However, if you don’t have a roof over your head, then where are you going to put those items?

The event was a huge success and those who sat and ate raved that it tasted like a home-cooked meal. One even mentioned that the dressing tasted just like mom’s.

The Bold And The Beautiful spoilers reveal it is important for Rome Flynn to help others. Just over three years ago, the young man left for Hollywood with just a backpack of clothes. While trying to make his dreams come true, he worked various odd jobs. He finally got a break when he was cast in Drumline: A New Beat. From there, he made appearances in MacGyver and NCIS: New Orleans.

In 2015, he won a recurring role in the CBS soap opera, The Bold And The Beautiful. He continued to play Zende for two years. As for the future, expect to see Rome Flynn in Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral.

The B&B alum said that his family was homeless in Chicago when he was a youth. At that time, it was himself, two siblings, and his mother. Living in a shelter, they spent many holidays without a place to call their own. However, one decade later, he is a Hollywood success story and his future is looking bright. After working 10-hour days, Rome took a red-eye flight just to make it to the Thanksgiving event in time. Giving back on the holiday was that important to him and was the only thing he wanted.

“If you can open someone’s imagination or expand their horizons to possibilities that they don’t know about, that can really change the trajectory of their lives. I think that’s important.”

The Bold And The Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. To see more of Rome Flynn, make sure to check out Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral when it is released.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]