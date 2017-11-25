Tiffany Ariana Trump’s hot pics gave fans much to swoon over during the summer months. Ivanka Trump’s half-sister has been on a tear lately showing off her toned legs and skin beneath super short dresses and bikinis. However, as a sign that the fall has arrived, Tiffany Trump posted a picture of her on Instagram in tights and covered from head to toe.

Tiffany and her mother, Marla Maples, Donald Trump’s second ex-wife, spent Thanksgiving Day together at their home while the rest of the president’s family celebrated the holiday at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. Tiffany and her mom shared pictures of the small gathering that including Tiffany’s friend, Cheyenne Van Zutphen.

Tiffany dressed down for the occasion and appeared to be having the time of her life. She posted an outdoor picture of herself wearing a medium-length suede coat, a pair of black leggings or skinny jeans, and a black pair of short boots. As Daily mail reported, Tiffany wore her blonde locks loose and concealed her eyes behind a pair of sunglasses.

Judging from the background, Tiffany was in a park at the time she posed for the picture. She captioned it simply with, “Happy Thanksgiving.”

Tiffany Trump doesn’t garner as much media coverage as her older half-siblings partly because she is pursuing a law degree at Georgetown University, which demands a large portion of her time. Additionally, Tiffany, unlike her adult siblings, Eric, Donald Jr., and Ivanka, isn’t assigned a role in the Trump Organization, or the White House, both of which are covered heavily by the press.

Happy Thanksgiving! ???? A post shared by Tiffany Ariana Trump (@tiffanytrump) on Nov 23, 2017 at 9:00pm PST

Therefore, when Tiffany Trump posts hot pics on social media or steps out in public with attire that channels her inner-chic, Tiffany Trump becomes a media spotlight. Last week, the 24-year-old budding lawyer put the internet on tilt when she uploaded an image of her wearing a short, sheer dress with a flesh-tone slip underneath.

Like her sister Ivanka Trump, Tiffany has long pins and tends to showcase them whenever she feels the moment. For her recent birthday celebration, Tiffany wore an ultra-short skirt suit that hugged every square inch of her enviable curves.

In past interviews, she said her choices in fashion are deliberate and she has fun experimenting with colors and taking risks with clothing that have subtle, yet intricate patterns. On occasion, when Tiffany is not lighting it up with hot dresses, she enjoys posting beachside and poolside images of her wearing a fashionable bikini.

Days ago, Tiffany Trump caused quite the stir when she showed up at the White House for the National Thanksgiving Turkey Presentation wearing a hot red peacoat that hid the mini dress underneath. Critics blasted Tiffany, saying her exposed dress was “inappropriate” for the event and cold Washington weather. Her supporters were all too glad that Tiffany was still showing off her legs despite the approaching winter.

Here are some of Tiffany’s hot pics she’s posted in recent months.

