Did Gwen Stefani Confirm She’s Pregnant With Blake Shelton In New Photo?

After dating for more than two years, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton may finally be having a baby. The 48-year-old singer recently shared a photo, which may have confirmed that she is pregnant. She was wearing an oversized knit sweater, but her followers can’t help notice what seemed to be a baby bump as she turned on the side while her boyfriend gave her a kiss on the cheek.

“Gwen, are you preggo? You look great! It’s just that sweater fit reminds me of how mine used to fit when I was still hiding my bump at work. Crossing my fingers!” one fan wrote, while another commented, “Does Gwen have a baby bump? Congrats.”

Stefani claimed that she had the best Thanksgiving when she shared the adorable couple photo with Shelton and his sister and her hubby. Did she consider it the best Thanksgiving because she is already pregnant?

The No Doubt lead singer already has three sons from her former husband Gavin Rossdale – Kingston, 11; Zuma, 9; and Apollo, 3. Her kids are with her most of the time, so Blake acts as their father and he seems to be doing a great job at that.

Had the best thanksgiving ❤️gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Nov 24, 2017 at 7:22am PST

Blake Shelton was married to Miranda Lambert for four years, but they never had any children. According to In Touch, a fan asked the 41-year-old country crooner during the launch of his new clothing line in New York City if he is going to have kids with Gwen Stefani. He reportedly replied, “I hope. We will see.”

A source close to PEOPLE‘s Sexiest Man Alive told ET that Blake and Gwen will get married one day, but they are focused on having a baby together right now. This could mean that a wedding won’t be happening anytime soon since their current goal is for the blonde beauty to get pregnant.

Stefani allegedly would love nothing more than give Shelton his first child. The “God Gave Me You” hitmaker is reportedly dying to become a father. He loves his girlfriend’s kids and they made him realize that he could be a good dad.

During an interview with ET, Blake expressed how happy he was being the one to expose Gwen and her family out in the country, and these include her kids. He claimed that there were times when they’ve had holiday gatherings in Oklahoma that were attended by 30-plus family members from both sides of their family. The Voice coach joked that they probably wouldn’t have had so much fun if it was in California.

It seems that everything’s going great for Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton, and if she is indeed pregnant, then their family will surely be happy to welcome their baby.

