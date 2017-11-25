Sherin Mathews: Adoptive Mom Of Dead Girl Spends Thanksgiving In Jail, Requests Bond Reduction [Video]

Sini Mathews, the adoptive mother of deceased Texas girl, Sherin Mathews, remained in jail on Thanksgiving after being arrested a week ago and charged with child endangerment. Her request for a bond reduction will take place during a court hearing on Monday.

Mathews was arrested just last week, accused of leaving Sherin, 3, alone at home while she and her husband, Wesley Mathews, went out to dinner with their 4-year-old biological daughter. The outing allegedly took place on October 6, the night before Sherin was reported missing, according to the Dallas Morning News.

An arrest affidavit states that cell phone records obtained by police show that Sini and Wesley were at the restaurant at the time Wesley indicated, reports WFAA Dallas. Their restaurant receipt also indicates the family ordered just one child’s meal, which was confirmed by their server.

During his October 23 interview with police, Wesley also said the couple and their biological child left Sherin at home because she wouldn’t drink her milk and he became “impatient” with her, reports the Dallas Morning News.

Wesley further stated that Sini agreed to leave Sherin behind and was not “coerced” to do so. He said when the three returned home about an hour later, Sherin was still in the kitchen.

The Mathews’ biological daughter was removed from the family’s Richardson, Texas home shortly after the investigation into Sherin’s disappearance commenced. She is now in the custody and care of relatives. A custody hearing regarding the child is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, November 29.

A hearing for Sini’ bond reduction request is scheduled to be held on November 27 at 9 a.m. According to NBC DFW, Sini’s current bond is set at $250,000.

Wesley is also behind bars, as he was taken into police custody after being arrested almost a month ago in connection with Sherin’s death.

Sister of 3-year old Sherin Mathews who was found dead in October, out of foster care – https://t.co/l3NHYak8ma pic.twitter.com/VRgqOaXF7h — News India Times (@newsindia5) November 22, 2017

Sherin’s lifeless body was found by a cadaver dog on Sunday, October 22, in a culvert not far from her family’s home. Wesley was arrested the next day and charged with Injury to a Child, a first-degree felony for which he could face 5 to 99 years behind bars if convicted. He is being held on $1,000,000 bond.

The Dallas County medical examiner has yet to release Sherin’s cause of death.

Hermana de Sherin Mathews, la niña hallada muerta en un drenaje, es entregada a familiares https://t.co/MXZr9NGInP pic.twitter.com/ckkrn3OZ1c — UNICA RADIO USA (@UNICAESRADIO) November 22, 2017

An arrest affidavit for Wesley indicates he initially told police that on October 7, he and Sherin were in the garage of the family home where he was trying to get her to drink milk, which she ultimately did. He said he then “physically assisted” her as she drank, subsequently observing that she was choking, coughing, and breathing slowly. Wesley stated that “eventually” he couldn’t feel a pulse on Sherin and believed the little girl was dead. He also admitted moving her body from the family home.

Sherin was adopted by the Mathews in the summer of 2016 from India.

Anyone with information about the Sherin Mathews case can contact the Richardson Police Department at 972-744-4800.

[Featured Image by the Richardson Police Department]